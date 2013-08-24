Alice Grant, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1923-2013

Posted on August 24, 2013 | 8:00 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Alice Grant, age 89, a California native, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 20, 2013, at the Ojai Continuing Care Facility, with her daughter, Kathy, by her side.

Alice was born in San Bernardino, California, on November 8, 1923. She attended local schools, graduating from San Bernardino High School, where she was also the editor of the "Tyro" school newspaper. After graduating from high school, she attended the University of California at Berkeley and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business. While at Berkeley, she met her future husband, Les Grant.

After graduating, Alice and Les married and set up residence in Les' hometown of Santa Barbara. While her husband took over the engineering company of U.S. Grant & Son, she did the accounting for the growing business. Alice became active in the PTA and pushed to have a stoplight installed on Las Positas Road for the safety of the children crossing the busy street to Adams Elementary School. Later she became a self-taught legal expert to the point of having a judicial decision of a lower court overturned by the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on her own.

Alice was an avid traveler. She made trips to the Holy Land, Europe, Asia and Mexico. Often, her traveling excuse was to visit her son, Charlie, a U.S. Air Force pilot stationed in places around the world — which was a great springboard to other sights. Alice became an avid bird watcher, especially of condors. She was also a big fan of John Elway and the Denver Broncos.

Later in life she became involved in the audio ministry of Calvary Chapel of Santa Barbara. She was instrumental in setting up the church's tape ministry and voluntarily continued the weekly operation for 27 years. She also supported the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission at its Sunday evening service.

In addition to her parents and eight brothers and sisters, Alice is preceded in death by her daughter, Susan, and husband Les. She is survived by her children, Charlie, Joanie and Kathy. Her grandchildren include Adam Avakian, Kristen Grant, Tim Grant and Jennifer Linville. At the time of her passing, she had five great-grandchildren: Olivia, Alex, David, Maddie and Raef, and another on the way.

Alice's funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, August 26, at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel, 15 E. Sola St. in Santa Barbara. Viewing begins at 9 a.m.

Alice had fond memories of her pets. In lieu of flowers any donations can be made to your local humane society in her name.