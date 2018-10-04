Alice Shaw Elementary Gets Streetwise for National Walk to School Day

The California Highway Patrol and the Alice Shaw Elementary in Santa Maria will join schools from across the country to celebrate National Walk to School Day, Wednesday, Oct. 10.

The event gives students and families a chance to experience the simple joy of walking to school, the health benefits of regular daily activity, and the need for safe places to walk and bike.

CHP officers will be on hand to ensure children make it to school safely when walking and bicycling. Officers will assist crossing guards and remind drivers to watch for children crossing the street.

The CHP reminds drivers to yield for pedestrians at every intersection and drive at lower speeds when traveling in areas where children are likely to be present.

When walking on Walk to School Day, and every day, there are important safety tips to remember:

Before crossing the street, look left-right-left and continue scanning as you cross, use crosswalks whenever they are available, and make eye contact with drivers.

Make sure drivers see you before stepping out.

Use a sidewalk whenever possible; if there isn’t a sidewalk, walk facing traffic.

The increase in the number of pedestrian injuries and fatalities nationwide is attributed to driving and walking while looking at a cell phone. Remember to keep your eyes up and off the phone.

Since 1997, schools have joined to promote walking to school as an alternative to driving on National Walk to School Day.

Walking to school helps reduce traffic congestion and air pollution, brings awareness to traffic safety, provides support for infrastructure improvements, and boosts neighborhood connections.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Officer of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Efrem Moore for California Highway Patrol.