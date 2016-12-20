Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 6:08 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

Aliceah Hernandez Provides Spark in UCSB’s 3rd Straight Win

By Noozhawk Staff Report | December 20, 2016 | 9:43 p.m.

EDINBURGH, Tex. - Drew Edelman recorded her first double-double and freshman Aliceah Hernandez provided a spark in the second half, knocking down four three-pointers, as UC Santa Barbara defeated North Dakota State in the Battle on the Border tournament at Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday.

The third straight win lifted the UCSB women to 5-7 going into a holiday break.

"We've said all along that it's a process, you've just got to hang in there," said UCSB coach Bonnie Henrickson of the team's win streak.

Edelman scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to complete her first double-double. She made the all-tournament team.

Hernandez caught fire from beyond the arc in the second half and scored a career-high 12 points.

"For her to come in and be ready on the bench speaks to who she is as a competitor, and being a great teammate," Henrickson said. "She has energy on the bench, and I always say if you have energy on the bench you have a high probability of you being able to come in and impact the game positively."

UCSB scored 15 of the first 21 points in the game and never looked back, allowing NDSU to draw as close as three points just twice before opening up second half leads of 12 and 14 points. Onome Jemerigbe conducted the offense with a season-high 10 assists, while also adding nine points with four rebounds and two steals. Drea Toler joined her in the back court off the bench to score nine and dish seven assists as well.

Coco Miller scored 10 and added seven rebounds for the second straight game.

Bolstered by a 47-27 rebounding edge, UCSB made the most of their 15 offensive boards with 12 second-chance scores.

The Gauchos close out the calendar year with a home game against the Yale Bulldogs on Saturday, December 31 at 12 p.m.

"Come party with us first, come celebrate and help us finish off 2016," Henrickson said.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 