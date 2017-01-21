Aliceah Hernandez Scores Career-Best 21 Points to Lead UCSB Women Past Irvine

College Basketball

IRVINE — UCSB set a pair of program records, making 15 three pointers on 30 attempts, in an 85-60 women's basketball win over the UC Irvine Anteaters Saturday afternoon at the Bren Events Center.

"We shot it well, got good shots in rhythm and played unselfishly, which is obviously who we've been all year," said head coach Bonnie Henrickson.

Aliceah Hernandez set a career scoring high for the second game in a row, making seven of 10 from beyond the arc for 21 points to lead all scorers. UCSB had assists on 23 of their 31 made field goals, and shot 55.4% from the field and 50% from downtown for the game.

The Gauchos (10-10, 5-2) also tightened the screws on the defensive end, holding UCI (3-18, 1-6) to 30.4% shooting from the field in the first half. UCSB forced 18 turnovers and converted them in to 17 points, outscoring the hosts by 12, 10, and 7 points in the first three quarters.

"Our effort and energy to start the game was good. It was important for us to get some confidence, we got some stops, forced some tough shots, and defended half-court sets," Henrickson said.

Sarah Porter returned from injury to knock down five of eight triple tries for 15 points, while Drea Toler and Onome Jemerigbe each scored 12 while dishing six and five assists, respectively. Makala Roper also contributed nine points with five helpers, and Drew Edelman had eight points and a team-best five rebounds.

The win also saw the season debut of Melissa Maragnes, and the second appearance of the year for Julianna Ramey to raucous cheers from the Gaucho bench. Maragnes scored her first points of the season on a pair of made free throws and grabbed a pair of rebounds.

"You can tell by the reaction on the bench, they're both special to work that hard every day to improve themselves and compete and make your teammates better," said Henrickson. "The selflessness to consistently come every day no matter what, you can tell how much [the team] respects and loves what those two do because of their energy."

The 85 points is the Gauchos' third highest offensive output in the two seasons under coach Henrickson; UCSB scored 93 points against Morehead State, and 89 points against La Verne last season. Hernandez finished one triple short of the single game individual three pointer record of eight, set by Erin Alexander at USC on December 19th, 1996.

UCSB has won five of their last six games, and returns home for a three-game homestand beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1 against Cal State Fullerton. UC Davis comes calling on Saturday, Feb. 4th, before closing the season series with CSUN on Thursday, Feb. 9.

"If we can get some momentum and more people in the stands, the energy to have a home court advantage, that'd be awfully helpful for us," Henrickson said.