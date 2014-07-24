Friday, June 15 , 2018, 6:24 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Alicia Bramble Hired as Asset Manager at Peoples’ Self-Help Housing

By Rochelle Rose for Peoples' Self-Help Housing | updated logo | July 24, 2014 | 4:27 p.m.

Alicia Bramble has been hired as asset manager for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

Recently announced by President/CEO John Fowler, Bramble will be replacing Eric Michielssen. However, Michielssen’s longtime service and commitment will continue with PSHH, helping transition the role to Bramble by transferring his institutional knowledge and contributing to the overall success of the organization.

Before coming to PSHH, Bramble was asset/regional manager at National Community Renaissance in Rancho Cucamonga. She was also the associate asset manager at Skid Row Housing Trust in Los Angeles, which provided permanent supportive housing for the homeless in Skid Row.

Bramble holds a degree in sociology from San Diego State University. She earned accreditation as a specialist in housing credit management and as a tax credit specialist. She has also volunteered with United Way at the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles where she assisted housing choice voucher recipients with their applications and annual recertification processes.

“Alicia’s impressive work within the affordable housing community in Southern California lends itself to the mission of Peoples’,” Fowler said. “I am confident that she will support the organization’s continued success and long history.”

Fowler adds that some of Brambles’ duties will include real estate property insurance, refinancing, capital needs assessments, and reviewing policies and procedures.

Founded in 1970, PSHH is an award-winning nonprofit organization that develops affordable housing and community facilities for low-income households and homeownership opportunities for working families and special needs populations, such as seniors, the disabled and the formerly homeless.

With nearly 1,200 self-help homes completed and over 1,500 rental units developed, PSHH is the largest affordable housing developer on the Central Coast, with offices in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo.

Click here for more information on Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

— Rochelle Rose is the fund development director for Peoples' Self-Help Housing.

