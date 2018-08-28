Alicia López Acosta of Santa Barbara, 1935-2018

Posted on August 28, 2018 | 10:29 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Alicia López Acosta was born on Nov. 15, 1935, in San Juan de Guadalupe, Durango. She was the oldest of seven siblings; five sisters and two brothers. From a very young age, Alicia became a hardworking woman — strict, responsible and honest.

At the age of 16, the family moved to Torreon, Coahuila, where they lived for eight years. In 1957 they moved to Ciudad Juárez where Alicia worked as a housecleaner.

Alicia then moved to El Paso, Texas where she had the opportunity to obtain her legal residential status in the United States.

In 1963, Alicia and her sister, Fernanda, relocated to Santa Barbara, and little by little she brought her family to the United States, leaving her brother, Enrique, with his family in El Paso, Texas.

In Santa Barbara, Alicia worked for the Company Pickett for a short time and eventually returned to cleaning houses. For more than 40 years, Alicia worked for Mr. and Mrs. Castleberg. She stopped her work for them just two weeks ago.

She was a grandmother to their two children. Alicia had a lot of nieces and nephews whom she liked to spoil. Alicia loved children. She loved them all very much and you could say she was a mother-grandmother to all.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Maria Juana; father, Enrique; and her sisters, Esperanza, Ernestina y Fernanda. She is survived by two brothers, Enrique (Maria) and Roberto (Sofia); one sister, Rosa (José); and many nieces and nephews.

Thank you for being there for all of us. We love you very much and we will remember you always. May God receive you in his holy glory.

The rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, and the funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 31, both at Our Lady of Sorrows. Interment to follow immediately after mass at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave., Santa Barbara, CA.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.

Alicia López Acosta, nació en San Juan de Guadalupe, Durango, el 15 de noviembre de 1935. La mayor de 7 hermanos; 5 mujeres y 2 hombres. Desde muy jovencita fue una mujer muy trabajadora, estricta, responsable y honesta. A los 16 años su familia se fue a vivir a Torreón, Coahuila donde vivieron 8 años. En 1957, se fueron a Ciudad Juárez donde Alicia trabajo limpiando casas. Alicia luego se fue a El Paso, Texas donde tuvo la oportunidad de obtener su residencia de los Estado Unidos. En 1963 se vino con su hermana, Fernanda, a Santa Bárbara y poco a poco, fue trayendo a sus familiares a los Estados Unidos menos a Enrique quien se quedo con su familia en El Paso, Texas. En Santa Bárbara, Alicia trabajo en la compañía llamada Pickett por un tiempo y después volvió a trabajar limpiando casas. Alicia trabajo por 40 años por los señores Castleberg, cocinándoles cada jueves; ella fué una abuelita para sus niños. Alicia tuvo muchos sobrinos, y a todos los consentía y les cumplía sus gustos. Tuvo un gran cariño por los niños. La querían mucho y podríamos decir que fue mama-abuela de todos. Le precede en muerte su mamá, María Juana; su papá Enrique y sus hermanas, Esperanza, Ernestina y Fernanda. Le sobreviven 2 hermanos; Enrique (María), Roberto (Sofía), 1 hermana; Rosa (José) y muchos sobrinos y sobrinas. Alicia, gracias por estar allí para todos nosotros. Te queremos mucho y te recordaremos siempre. Que Dios te reciba en su Santa Gloria.

El Rosario se llevará acabo el jueves, 30 de agosto de 2018 a las 7:00 pm y la Misa de la Resurrección se celebrará el vienes, 31 de agosto, ambos servicios en la Iglesia de Dolores. El entierro seguirá en el Cementerio Calvario, 199 N. Hope Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA.

Dirigiendo los servicios fúnebres: Funeraria Pueblo del Rey.