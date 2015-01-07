Alicia Robles of Santa Barbara, 1929-2014

Posted on January 7, 2015 | 4:51 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Mrs. Alicia Robles of Santa Barbara, Calif., died peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 25, 2014, at her home in Santa Barbara surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

She was born Aug. 19, 1929, in Jerome, Ariz. She moved to Colotlan, Jalisco, Mexico, as a little girl and moved back to the United Stated in 1973. She settled in Santa Barbara with her husband and nine children.

She loved to garden, make desserts, knit and sew. She was a devout Catholic and prayed to the Virgen del Perpetuo Socorro, Señor de los Rayos and El Santo Niño de Atocha.

Alicia is survived by her husband, Adolfo Robles, and her children, Jose Luis (Elida), Noemí, Galinda (Jesús Celaya), Betty, Armando (Ana), Mariela, Marta (Antonio Lara) and Adolfo (Veronica).

Alicia dedicated her life to her family. She was an incredibly smart and strong woman. She is now resting in peace with her parents, siblings and daughter Armida up in heaven.

The Rosary service will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 8 at Our lady of Guadalupe Church. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 9, also at OLG, followed by the interment service at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.