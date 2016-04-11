Alisal Guest Ranch Near Solvang Closes Again Due to Norovirus

The Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort closed for three days last week after guests became ill with norovirus and after a thorough cleaning, new guests got sick, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

The facility reopened last Wednesday after Public Health and ranch staff cleaned and inspected the facility, and they have been monitoring the situation for potential new cases, said Susan Klein-Rothschild, deputy director of community health.

"When new guests became ill, a decision was made to close again and implement even more intensive cleaning and infection control actions," she said in an email.

"The health and well-being of guests is the top priority and decisions will be made supporting their wellness."

The illness is known to spread quickly and can cause stomach pain, nausea, diarrhea and vomiting, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

