Alisal Ranch in Santa Ynez Valley Reopening After Norovirus Outbreak

The Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort will open at noon Wednesday after an outbreak of norovirus at the luxury destination that caused a brief closure.

Officials with Alisal Ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley declined to comment about the health incident, but the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department explained what happened.

The Alisal Ranch learned that several guests were ill with a gastrointestinal illness last Wednesday, and the Public Health Department confirmed the virus on Saturday.

The department began a swift investigation because the symptoms resembled the norovirus, which is known to spread quickly, said Susan Klein-Rothschild, Deputy Director of Community Health for the Public Health Department.

The norovius can lead to stomach pain, nausea, and diarrhea and vomiting, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The health department inspected the resort's kitchen and food preparation process and concluded that the illness was not foodborne, but likely being spread from person-to-person.

None of the guests who became ill required hospitalization, Klein-Rothschild said.

The facility was closed for 72 hours, at the request of the health department, so crews could clean the resort and prevent further transmission.

The Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort has been working closely with the Public Health Department to implement a detailed, regimented cleaning protocol to assure the guests and employees remain health and safe, Klein-Rothschild said.

The 10,000-acre ranch features two 18-hole golf courses, tennis courts, pool, spa, western-themed accommodations and dining.

