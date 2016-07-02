Youth Sports
Alison Minnich, Ellie Gamberdella Win Bronze at Florida AAU Beach Volleyball Tourney
By Santa Barbara Volleyball Club | July 2, 2016 | 9:02 a.m.
Santa Barbara Volleyball Club members Alison Minnich and Ellie Gamberdella teamed up for the beach volleyball competition in the 14's division at the AAU Junior Florida Open in Orlando and earned a bronze medal.
The competition included teams from Honduras, Puerto Rico, Florida, Tennessee, and other Southeast states.
Minnich and Gambedella took first in pool play and advanced to the semifinals in the playoffs. The girls came from behind to capture the bronze-medal match. The win qualified them for the AAU Junior Olympics in Hermosa Beach later this month.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.