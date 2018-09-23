Sunday, September 23 , 2018, 11:45 pm | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Volleyball

Alison Minnich of Dos Pueblos Honored at Tournament in Clovis

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 23, 2018 | 9:06 p.m.

Dos Pueblos libero Alison Minnich was one of two senior players presented with a $1,000 grant at the Hard Driven Tournament in Clovis over the weekend.

Alison Minnich Click to view larger
Alison Minnich of Dos Pueblos was awarded a $1,000 grant at the Hard Driven Tournament in Clovis. She was recognized for being the heart and soul of the Chargers. (Courtesy photo)

The tournament is a memorial event for someone special to the Clovis volleyball community who passed away suddenly a few years ago, DP coach Megan O'Carroll reported. "Every year at the tournanent, they give away two $1,000 grants to deserving seniors who embody the memory of their lost friend, John Riding. The grant committee looks for players who are the heart and soul of their team and are contributing members of their communities.

There were 12 nominations from head coaches and Minnich was selected.

"It was very special and she is so deserving," O'Carroll said. "There wasn't a dry eye in the whole gym."

As for the tournament, Dos Pueblos went 3-4. The Chargers went 2-1 in pool play on Friday, dropping a three-set match to Exeter High. On Saturday, the lost two crossover matches in three sets against Tracy and Clovis. They beat Paso Robles in two sets in the Silver Division and lost to Frontier in three.

O'Carrroll praised the play of freshman Portia Sherman. 

"She carried a huge load for us and was unstoppable on many occasions. She was exceptional on serve receive, defense, and absolutely dominant on offense. She is turning into a force to be reckoned with and I cannot wait to see her continue to excel."

The coach also lauded the play of junior setter Mikayla Butzke.

"She is incredibly consistent on defense and did a superb job running our offense," said O'Carroll.

The Chargers (13-10) host Santa Ynez on Tuesday.
 


 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 