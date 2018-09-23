Alison Minnich of Dos Pueblos Honored at Tournament in Clovis

Girls Volleyball

Dos Pueblos libero Alison Minnich was one of two senior players presented with a $1,000 grant at the Hard Driven Tournament in Clovis over the weekend.

The tournament is a memorial event for someone special to the Clovis volleyball community who passed away suddenly a few years ago, DP coach Megan O'Carroll reported. "Every year at the tournanent, they give away two $1,000 grants to deserving seniors who embody the memory of their lost friend, John Riding. The grant committee looks for players who are the heart and soul of their team and are contributing members of their communities.

There were 12 nominations from head coaches and Minnich was selected.

"It was very special and she is so deserving," O'Carroll said. "There wasn't a dry eye in the whole gym."

As for the tournament, Dos Pueblos went 3-4. The Chargers went 2-1 in pool play on Friday, dropping a three-set match to Exeter High. On Saturday, the lost two crossover matches in three sets against Tracy and Clovis. They beat Paso Robles in two sets in the Silver Division and lost to Frontier in three.

O'Carrroll praised the play of freshman Portia Sherman.

"She carried a huge load for us and was unstoppable on many occasions. She was exceptional on serve receive, defense, and absolutely dominant on offense. She is turning into a force to be reckoned with and I cannot wait to see her continue to excel."

The coach also lauded the play of junior setter Mikayla Butzke.

"She is incredibly consistent on defense and did a superb job running our offense," said O'Carroll.

The Chargers (13-10) host Santa Ynez on Tuesday.





