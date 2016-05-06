Aliyah Huerta-Leipner Hits, Pitches San Marcos to 7-0 Victory

Softball

Aliyah Huerta-Leipner did it all for the San Marcos softball team to keep its CIF playoff hopes alive on Friday.

Huerta-Leipner fired a one-hit shutout and hit two solo home runs to lead the Royals to a 7-0 victory over Ventura.

The Royals (16-10) finish league play at 6-6 and need Dos Pueblos to beat Ventura once in a three-game series next week to cinch third place in Channel League and earn a playoff spot.

"I am super happy for this team and proud of how they finished out the regular season," San Marcos coach Jeff Swann said. "They are playing some of their best softball of the season and it has put them in a position to advance to the playoffs."

Huerta-Leipner struck out three and walked three in the complete-game performance.

She helped herself at the plate early, belting a lead-off solo homer into the left-center field game in the first inning.

The Royals blew the game open in the fifth with five runs. It started with a lead-off single by Lauren Pitchford followed by a Huerta-Leipner sacrifice bunt. Cara Christian singled and Hailee Rios ripped a two-run double for a 3-0 lead. The next hitter, Hailey Fryklund, doubled home Rios to make it 4-0. Sienna Berlinger followed with a line-drive triple scoring Fryklund. One out later, Berlinger scored on a passed ball for a 6-0 advantage.

Huerta-Leipner hit her second solo homer in the sixth to finished a 2 for 2 day at the plate. Rios, Lauren Pitcford, Fryklund and Cara Christian all had two hits.

