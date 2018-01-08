Aliyah Huerta-Leipner Chosen the Scholar Athlete of Year at San Marcos

Aliyah Huerta-Leipner is an impact player on the softball field for San Marcos. She’s started for three years, earning All-Channel League honors each season, and was part of the Royals’ CIF-Southern Section finalist team last spring.

She’s also played on CIF playoff teams in volleyball and soccer.

Huerta-Leipner is an impact student in the classroom, too. She carries a 4.76 GPA with a class load that includes Advanced Placement calculus, environmental science, government, micro-macro economics, chemistry, physics, biology, Spanish and English.

Those over-the-top credentials earned her the Scholar Athlete of the Year Award for San Marcos at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

In addition to her outstanding performance in athletics and academics, the daughter of Jody and David Huerta-Leipner is proficient in Spanish. She was awarded a certificate of outstanding achievement in Spanish at SBCC and a seal of bilingual literacy.

Her other academic accolades include AP Scholar With Honors, National Honor Society and California Scholarship Federation.

Her achievements have earned her a scholarship to play softball at Boston University next year.

The Terriers will be getting a student athlete who works hard and knows what it takes to make an impact.

