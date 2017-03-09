Aliyah Huerta-Leipner Uses Bat, Arm to Lead San Marcos

Softball

Aliyah Huerta-Leipner hit run-scoring double and a two-run homer, and went the distance on the mound to lead San Marcos to a 10-2 non-league softball win over visiting Nipomo on Thursday.

The Royals blew the game open with six runs in the fourth inning.

Walks to Huerta-Leipner and Alex Pitchford, singles by Megan Cunnison, Hailee Rios (RBI), and Claire Early, and a double by Hailey Fryklund (2 RBI) accounted for the six runs.



Huerta-Leipner, Hailee Rios and Claire Early each had two hits.



On the mound, Huerta-Leipner struck out seven batters, walked three, hit one and allowed six hits and one earned run.

