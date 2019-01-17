All 11 South Coast Debris Basins Will Need Clean-out After Big Storm

Officials say Cold Spring, San Ysidro and Romero creek basins are top priority to remove rocks, debris and mud

All 11 of the debris basins along Santa Barbara County’s South Coast foothills will need to be cleaned out in the wake of a storm that dropped copious amounts of rain early Thursday.

That’s according to Tom Fayram, the county's deputy director of water resources.

Most of the basins only filled up about a third, Fayram said, “but that's still significant.”

Topping the priority list for clean-out is the Cold Spring Debris Basin, followed closely by basins on San Ysidro and Romero creeks, Fayram told Noozhawk Thursday evening.

Those Montecito creeks produced some of the most damaging and deadly debris flows on Jan. 9 last year, shortly after the giant Thomas Fire denuded the hills and mountains above Montecito.

“Our initial review is that probably every one below the Thomas Fire is going to need some work,” Fayram said.

That effort will begin on Friday and likely will take a couple weeks to complete, Fayram said, noting that officials were buoyed by a forecast calling for dry conditions into next week.

“If we had gotten this storm on Tuesday, we would be struggling,” he added.

The material pulled out of the debris basins will be trucked to the Foothill Landfill near the county’s solid-waste transfer station between Santa Barbara and Goleta.

“We may end up taking some down to Santa Paula, but that’s really expensive,” Fayram said. “We are extremely limited on our options. If we find material being beach-compatible, we’ll take that issue up.”

After the Jan. 9 debris flows, countless truckloads of silt and mud were dumped on beaches in Goleta and Carpinteria, a move that sparked some controversy.

Bacteria levels at some locations remained elevated for weeks afterward, prompting beach closures for public-health reasons.

The cost to clear the debris basins will be paid out of the county’s flood-control budget, with the hope that all or most of it will be eligible for a 75-percent reimbursement from the state.

“We’re planning to submit for reimbursement from the state due to Thomas Fire,” Fayram said. “That material would not be there if not for the Thomas Fire.”

County crews are waiting for the runoff to recede to make a full assessment, but South Coast creeks seem to have weathered the storms fairly well, Fayram said.

“There’s nothing that obviously needs major work,” he said, “but I wouldn’t be surprised if there weren’t some areas that we had to do some work in.”

Another unknown is the Carpinteria Salt Marsh, which required extensive clean-out after the Jan. 9 debris flows.

Due to astronomical high tides on Thursday, crews were not able to make an assessment Thursday, and the large high tides are expected to continue into the weekend.

County officials were heartened that the mountains were able to take a significant amount of rain without having debris flows, but Fayram noted that it’s the intensity of the rainfall, rather than the volume, that is the largest factor.

“It’s intensity-of-the-rainfall driven,” he said. “You can have a storm with less volume and more intensity and have problems.”

