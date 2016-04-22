Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 5:31 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

All 14 California Senate Republicans Endorse Katcho Achadjian for Congress

By Nyri Achadjian for Katcho Achadjian | April 22, 2016 | 3:15 p.m.

Assemblymember and Congressional candidate Katcho Achadjian has earned endorsements from every Republican member of California’s State Senate in the race for California’s 24th Congressional District, in addition to the previous endorsements from every Republican member of the State Assembly.

There are currently 14 Republican senators in the California Senate who represent a variety of diverse communities across the state of California.

“It is my pleasure to support Katcho in his run for Congress,” said Senate Republican Leader Jean Fuller. “Having worked with Katcho during our time in the California State Legislature, I know he will work through the partisanship of Washington, D.C. to pass meaningful legislation.”

In September of 2015, Achadjian also received endorsements from all 28 Republican members of California’s State Assembly in his bid for Congress.  

“I am very honored to receive this endorsement from my Senate colleagues,” said Achadjian. “Advocating for our Central Coast values has always been my top priority and I look forward to bringing that commitment to Washington, D.C.”

To learn more about Achadjian, visit www.Katcho2016.com.

Nyri Achadjian represents Katcho Achadjian.

 
