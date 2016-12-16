All 4 Locals Play in Team USA Rout of China

Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 12:59 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 
Abbi Hill of Team USA shut down China’s center in Saturday’s 20-9 win in the fifth-place semifinal game. (Peter Neushul photo)
By Peter Neushul, Santa Barbara 805 Water Polo Club | December 16, 2016 | 9:21 p.m.

Led by 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist Aria Fischer’s nine goals, Team USA crushed China, 20-6, on Saturday in the fifth-place bracket of the 2016 Youth Women’s Water Polo World Championship in Auckland, New Zealand.

805 Santa Barbara’s Ryann Neushul scored a hat trick, Paige Hauschild chipped in two goals, and Jewel Roemer nailed an upper right corner late in the game.  Abbi Hill locked down on China’s center defensively.

Team USA will now face a Greece team that fell to Spain in the quarterfinals.  USA tied Greece in group play, 10-10.

In semifinal action, Russia never trailed in a 12-8 victory over the Netherlands and Spain defeated Italy, 12-10.

With three physical centers, Greece poses a challenge for Team USA.  The Americans will be looking to avenge their earlier tie and take fifth place.

805 Santa Barbara’s Lara Kostruba and Germany fell 12-10 to Canada and finished the tournament in 12th place.
 

Peter Neushul is reporting from Auckland, New Zealand.

