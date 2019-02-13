Pixel Tracker

All Aboard for Savings With Santa Barbara Car Free 2019 Take the Train Specials

By Laura Kath for Santa Barbara Car Free | February 13, 2019 | 2:30 a.m.

Santa Barbara Car Free Project invites visitors to show their train tickets in Santa Barbara County and enjoy savings on fun experiences now through Dec. 31.

The new 2019 Take the Train offer features specials on Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train tickets, bicycling, sailing cruises, wine tasting, dining, shopping, museum and zoo visits, as well as hotel savings.

“Cars contribute significantly to air pollution, and visitors to our area can help improve air quality by taking the train into town instead of driving,” said Lyz Hoffman, of Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, which coordinates the award-winning Car Free program.

“It’s easy and relaxing to explore our area without your car,” she said.

Complete details at https://www.santabarbaracarfree.org/2019-car-free-experience/.

Santa Barbara Car Free travelers can save 20 percent on the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner for travel to or from the following Santa Barbara County train stations: Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, Goleta (UCSB), Lompoc-Surf and Guadalupe (plus associated Amtrak thruway buses to Solvang, Santa Maria and Buellton).

Tickets must be purchased three days in advance (certain restrictions apply) at https://www.santabarbaracarfree.org/train/.

Through Dec. 31, travelers to Santa Barbara can show their Amtrak tickets (paper, e-ticket or mobile device) at the following attractions and a

Adventure Company of Santa Barbara (kayaking & surf lessons
Cal Coast Adventures
Captain Jack’s Tours & Events (wine tasting)
Casa Blanca Restaurant & Cantina
CONDOR Express (whale watching)
Eat This Shoot That! Santa Barbara Food & Wine Tours
MOXI—The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation
Nature’s Own Gallery
Paseo Nuevo Shops & Restaurants
Santa Barbara FisHouse
Santa Barbara Maritime Museum
Santa Barbara Sailing Center
Santa Barbara Trolley Company
Santa Barbara Wine Country Tours
Santa Barbara Zoo
Sunset Kidd Sailing Cruises
Test Pilot  (cocktails)
The Good Lion (cocktails)
Wheel Fun Rentals (bikes)
Wine Edventures (tours)

When presenting an Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train ticket to Santa Barbara upon check-in, travelers will receive special offers at the following hotels and inns:  

Beach House Inn
Belmond El Encanto
Best Western Plus Encina Inn & Suites
Best Western Plus Pepper Tree Inn
Brisas del Mar Inn at the Beach
Cheshire Cat Inn
Franciscan Inn
Hilton Santa  Barbara Beachfront Resort
Hotel Santa Barbara
Inn by the Harbor
Lavender Inn by the Sea
Marriott Courtyard Santa Barbara/Goleta
Marriott Residence Inn Santa Barbara/Goleta
Santa Barbara Inn
The Eagle Inn
Upham Hotel

Santa Barbara Car Free was founded in 1998 and is led by Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District with more than 100 community partners. For details and resources at www.SantaBarbaraCarFree.org.

— Laura Kath for Santa Barbara Car Free.

