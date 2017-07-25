All Aboard Train for Wine Tasting and Look at Local History

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum invites community members to ride aboard a classic train car roundtrip to San Luis Obispo while tasting local wines and listening to museum executive director Greg Gorga tell tales of local maritime history.
The rail ride leaves the Santa Barbara station at 10 a.m. and returns at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. Participants should bring a lunch.
Cost is $115 for Maritime Museum members, $125 for non-members. To register, visit www.sbmm.org or call 456-8747.
— Greg Gorga for Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.