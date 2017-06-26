All American Dog a Tail-Wagging Celebration

Dog Adoption Welfare Group (DAWG) has spent 25 years demonstrating how Santa Barbara can find loving homes for all its lost and abandoned dogs.

In honor of this achievement, DAWG will celebrate its 25th anniversary by hosting the All American Dog event, noon-3 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at Singleton Pavilion in Elings Park, the largest off-leash dog park in the U.S.

Local band Spencer the Gardener will provide music while two-legged guests enjoy a barbecue lunch and those with four legs can sample the latest canine treats.

For those humans who have an irresistible urge to dress up their dogs, there will be contests for the best patriotic costume, as well as for the biggest or the smallest dog, and the best dog trick.

People can win prizes, too. A ticket to the event includes a chance to win a new 2017 Ford C-Max from Perry Ford of Santa Barbara for correctly naming all the breeds in one of DAWG’s All American, mixed-breed, adoptable shelter dogs.

Tickets are $20 per adult, $12 per child or $100 per family and can be purchased at www.puttingonthedawg.org. All proceeds from the event benefit the lost and abandoned dogs of Santa Barbara.

— Shirley Jansen for Dog Adoption & Welfare Group.