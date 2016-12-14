Kelly Bickett, Caylin Zimmerman Earn All-CIF Volleyball Honors

Girls Volleyball

Laguna Blanca juniors Kelly Bickett and Caylin Zimmerman have been named to the All-CIF-Southern Section Division 6 team.

Bickett, a setter, and Zimmerman, an outside hitter, led the Owls to a 25-3 record, the Division 6 semifinals and the CIF State Regional quarterfinals. They are two of only three underclassmen on the D-6 squad. Bickett is the lone setter on the team.

Also named to the team is Santa Ynez senior outside hitter Hannah Rogers. She helped the Pirates reach the division semifinals and the state tournament.

Rogers signed a letter of intent with TCU for beach volleyball.

The All-CIF teams can been seen here.

Grace Rose of division champion Crossroads was named Player of the Year and Crossroads' Aaron Wexler was honored as Coach of the Year.

In Division 2, Sammy Slater of CIF-champion Ventura was named Player of Year and Debbie Litten was recognized as Coach of the Year.

ALL-CIF DIVISION 6 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL TEAM

Player of the Year – Grace Rose, Crossroads (12) S; Coach of the Year – Aaron Wexler, Crossroads

NAME/SCHOOL POSITION YEAR

Olympia Nagel-Caland, Crossroads Opp 12

Harper Graves, Crossroads OH 12

Tesa Oaks, Woodcrest Christian OH 12

Breanna Hood, Woodcrest Christian S 12

Caylin Zimmerman, Laguna Blanca OH 11

Kelly Bickett, Laguna Blanca S 11

Lizzie Sadilek, Vistamar MB 11

Dyan D’Angelo, Vistamar OH 12

Hannah Rogers, Santa Ynez OH 12

Monique Rodriguez, Beaumont OH 12

Claire Okerlund, Sunny Hills OH 12

