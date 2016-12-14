Kelly Bickett, Caylin Zimmerman Earn All-CIF Volleyball Honors

Laguna Blanca juniors Kelly Bickett and Caylin Zimmerman have been named to the All-CIF-Southern Section Division 6 team.
Bickett, a setter, and Zimmerman, an outside hitter, led the Owls to a 25-3 record, the Division 6 semifinals and the CIF State Regional quarterfinals. They are two of only three underclassmen on the D-6 squad. Bickett is the lone setter on the team.
Also named to the team is Santa Ynez senior outside hitter Hannah Rogers. She helped the Pirates reach the division semifinals and the state tournament.
Rogers signed a letter of intent with TCU for beach volleyball.
The All-CIF teams can been seen here.
Grace Rose of division champion Crossroads was named Player of the Year and Crossroads' Aaron Wexler was honored as Coach of the Year.
In Division 2, Sammy Slater of CIF-champion Ventura was named Player of Year and Debbie Litten was recognized as Coach of the Year.
ALL-CIF DIVISION 6 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL TEAM
Player of the Year – Grace Rose, Crossroads (12) S; Coach of the Year – Aaron Wexler, Crossroads
NAME/SCHOOL POSITION YEAR
Olympia Nagel-Caland, Crossroads Opp 12
Harper Graves, Crossroads OH 12
Tesa Oaks, Woodcrest Christian OH 12
Breanna Hood, Woodcrest Christian S 12
Caylin Zimmerman, Laguna Blanca OH 11
Kelly Bickett, Laguna Blanca S 11
Lizzie Sadilek, Vistamar MB 11
Dyan D’Angelo, Vistamar OH 12
Hannah Rogers, Santa Ynez OH 12
Monique Rodriguez, Beaumont OH 12
Claire Okerlund, Sunny Hills OH 12
