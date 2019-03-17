Pixel Tracker

All-Citrus Coast League Teams: Noah Nuño, Chris Ramirez Earn First-Team Honors in Basketball

Alex Zapata, Sadie Mead on girls water Polo first team; Luke Nahooikaika-Anderson, Edgar Mendoza honored for boys soccer

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 17, 2019 | 7:30 p.m.

Senior guards Chris Ramirez and Noah Nuño of Carpinteria have been named to the first-team of the All-Citrus Coast League boys basketball team.

The pair led the Warriors to a second-place finish in the league and to the CIF-SS Division 5A semifinals.

Ian Reed and Dylan O’Neill were second-team picks for the Warriors  and Luke Nakosone and Jose Sanchez were named honorable mention.

Antonio Ayala of league-champion Hueneme was named the league MVP.

Boys Soccer

Carpinteria senior forward Luke Nahooikaika-Anderson and senior center defender Edgar Mendoza were selected to the All-CCL first team.

Junior midfielder Jose Jimenez was picked to the second team.

Honorable mention picks include senior Alberto Arroyo, junior Rafael Lopez and senior Mario Jimenez.

The players of the year were Yovani Figueroa (offense) of Fillmore and Ulises Aragon (defense) of Hueneme.

Girls Water Polo

Freshman Alex Zapata and junior Sadie Mead earned first-team honors on the All-CCL girls water polo squad. They helped the Warriors gain a share of the league title with Santa Paula.

Sophomore Cassidy Hajduko and freshman Natalia Perez were named to the second team.

The honorable mention choices from Carpinteria were senior Amy Perez and freshmen Briana Rodriguez and Piper Clayton.

Santa Paula’s Alani Mercado was the named the MVP.

Carpinteria’s Sergio Castaneda shared the Coach of the Year honor with Santa Paula’s Trevor Dasnoit.

Girls Soccer

Carpinteria senior defender Emmelly Santillan was named to the second team of the All-CCL girls soccer team.

Three Warriors named honorable mention choices were junior Erika Estrada and seniors Isabel Studt and Yaneli Silva.

The league MVPs were Ariana Covarrubias of Fillmore and Ester Ruvalcaba of Nordhoff.

Girls Basketball

Sophomore guard Hannia Hernandez was named to the All-CCL second team while junior Michelle Alpizar and senior Sallury Hernandez were honorable mention choices.

Jalise McCaskill of league-champion Hueneme was the MVP.

