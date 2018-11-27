All-Citrus Coast League: Two Carpinteria Football Players Make First Team

Carpinteria had two players named to the All-Citrus Coast League football first team.
Senior defensive back Chris Ramirez and senior wide receiver Brady Sturdivan were the Warriors to receive the honor.
The second team includes senior linebacker Isaac De Alba, senior defensive lineman Luke Calloway and quarterback Vance Keiser.
The league MVPs were Nordhoff senior running back Brayden Rogers, Nordhoff senior defensive lineman Manny Bautista and Malibu junior linebacker Dan Refedie.
GIRLS TENNIS
Carpinteria, which tied for first place with Malibu, had five players on the all-CCL first team: Josie Gordon in singles and Karla Marin, Amy Perez, Leigh Pluma and Vivi Torres in doubles
Second team players: Jeannette Carrillo, Lexi Persoon, Sydney Endow.
Honorable mention: Vicky Delk, Emma Lapidus, Jessica Santillan.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Senior setter Mary Sawlaw earned first-team honors for the Warriors.
Mariela Guerrero was named to the second team and freshman Amber Watkins, junior Michelle Alpizar and senior Yaneli Silva were honorable mention selections.
Sophomore libero Holly Neville of league-champion Nordhoff was the league MVP.