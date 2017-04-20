All Dos Pueblos Golfers Shoot in 70s in Stellar Day vs. Ventura

The Dos Pueblos boys golf team saw a stellar team performance in a 376-478 Channel League win over Ventura on Thursday at Buenaventura Golf Course.
Each Charger shot in the 70s, with Zach Steinberger taking home medalist honors with a flat 70 on the par-70 course.
Dos Pueblos posted a season best team score with 376 total on the day and improved to 3-3 in league play and 9-6 overall.
Dos Pueblos: 376
Zach Steinberger 70
Aidan Thomas 74
Joseph a Pigatti 76
Luke Vigna 78
James Parsons 78
