All For Animals and #GivingTuesday Foster Childhood Literacy

By Karen Lee Stevens for All For Animals | November 24, 2016 | 9:16 a.m.

All For Animals has joined #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide.

#GivingTuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after U.S. Thanksgiving (Nov. 29) and the major shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday to kick-off the holiday giving season and inspire people to collaborate in improving their local communities and to give back in impactful ways to the charities and causes they support.

All For Animals joined #GivingTuesday to help raise awareness and funds for its highly popular ARF! (Animals + Reading = Fun!) program, which inspires disadvantaged children to become better readers by reading aloud to specially trained therapy dogs.

“All For Animals is a small nonprofit with a big heart,” says Karen Lee Stevens, the organization’s founder and president. “Every penny counts for us and every donation is celebrated. And even though our dogs and their human companions are generously donating their time, it still takes money to make our programs work.

"This year, our goal is to raise $5,000 for ARF!.

“We are also inviting those with calm, friendly dogs to join us as ARF! reading mentors at schools and libraries throughout Santa Barbara. That’s why we’re promoting #GivingYOUday because volunteers are just as valuable to us as dollars,” said Stevens.

The 92Y — a cultural center in New York City that, since 1874, has been bringing people together around its core values of community service and giving back — conceptualized #GivingTuesday as a new way of linking individuals and causes to strengthen communities and encourage giving.

In 2015, the fourth year of the movement, #GivingTuesday brought together more than 45,000 partners in 71 countries and helped raise nearly $117 million online in the United States alone.

“We have been incredibly inspired by the generosity in time, efforts and ideas that have brought our concept for a worldwide movement into reality,” said Henry Timms, founder of #GivingTuesday and executive director of 92Y.

“As we embark on our fifth year of #GivingTuesday, we are encouraged by the early response from partners eager to continue making an impact in this global conversation,” Timms said.

Those interested in joining All for Animals #GivingTuesday and #GivingYOUday initiative can visit allforanimals.org.

All for Animals is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that is dedicated to creating a compassionate world for animals and children through humane education and literacy programs that nurture the human-animal bond.

— Karen Lee Stevens for All For Animals.

 

