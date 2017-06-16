Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 11:30 am | Fair 69º

 
 
 

All-Frontier League: Bishop Diego Lands 5 Baseball Players on First Team

Five Carpinteria Players Make Softball First Team

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 16, 2017 | 5:21 p.m.

Five Bishop Diego baseball players have been named to the All-Frontier League first team.

Outfielder Travis Pierce, pitchers Will Goodwin and Gabe Arteaga, shortstop Matthew Pate and first baseman Tyler Green received the honors. They led the Cardinals to the CIF-SS Division 7 semifinals.

The first team also include Cate’s Joel Revo and Jack Deardorff.

Dylan Tamburri and Dale Starr of Foothill Tech were awarded the Most Valuable Player and MVP pitcher awards, respectively.

Foothill Tech's Clint Ellison was named Coach of the Year.

Foothill Tech’s Ryan Tamburri, Jacob Bridges and Dillon Gallagher were named to the first team as were Markos Peralta and Matthew Navarrete of Santa Clara and Reese Protor and Elias Cesena of Thacher.

The second-team choices include Tyler Hong, Trey Casswell and Troy Lindemann of Foothill Tech; Joshua Lozano and Carter Zook of Santa Clara; David Bender and Dillon Riggs of Villanova Prep and Eric Oregel of Thacher.

Honorable mention—Santa Clara: Robert Rush, Ray Cuevas and David Fernandez.

Thacher: Preston Brailer, Chris Robinson and Braden Roh.

Villanova Prep: and Marcus Braun, Keon Moore and Raegan Mang.

SOFTBALL

Carpinteria placed five players on the All-Frontier League softball first team.

The Warriors selected include Kayana Diaz, Tori Kelley, Mikayla Blair, Raquel Cordero and Amanda Blair.

Kylie Koeper and Miranda Alvarez of Bishop Diego were first-team selections.

Jessie Fontes of Grace Brethren was chosen the MVP and Sidney Wimpee of Nordhoff picked the MVP pitcher.

Grace Brethren's Heidi Bird is the Coach of the Year.

The other first-team members include Courtney Amman, Kelsie Smith and Hailee Hellstrom of Grace Brethren; Courtney Haapanen, Sarah Rogers and Mikyla McGhee of Nordhoff; Tessa Bartholio of Villanova Prep and Janet Ann Purtell of Malibu.

Second-team honors go to Sarah Arp, Aliya Dimuro and Regan Lee of Grace Brethren; Venessa Castagna, Taylor Erickson and Zoe Damianos of Nordhoff; Rebecca Saducedo and Sidney York of Villanova; and Amelia Goudzwaard of Malibu.

