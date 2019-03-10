Pixel Tracker

All-Frontier League: Bishop Diego’s Jack Luckhurst, Daniel Gianinni Named MVPs in Boys Soccer

Cate's Jolea Moes, Taylor Kane Earn MVP honors in girls soccer

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 10, 2019 | 8:24 p.m.

Bishop Diego’s Jack Luckhurst and Daniel Gianinni were honored as Frontier League soccer MVPs.

Luckhurst earned the award on offensive and Gianinni on defense.

The Cardinals, which won the league title with an 8-0 record, had six players selected to the all-league first team. They are: Michael Romero, Adam Luckhurst, Michael Luckhurst, Chris Mesipam, Luke Williams and Brendan Carlyle.

Bishop players named to the second team include Shea Romero, Gabe Romero, Peter Robbins, Alex Marchand, Harry Powers and Rudy Sanchez.

Cardinals Stephon Romero, Cameron Medina and Ethan Garcia were named honorable mention.

Girls Soccer

Cate forward Jolea Moes was named the Offensive MVP and Taylor Kane earned top goalkeeper honors.

League-champion Cate had four players named to the first team: Kimberly Rogers, Lily Riehl, Grace Blankenhorn and Tali Nam.

From Laguna Blanca, Bea Lujan, Julia Guglielmo and Natalie McCaffery were first-team picks.

Also named to the team is Natani Kent-Earl of Bishop Diego.

Second team selections from Cate: Neema Mugofwa, Rachel Ma, Maddie Erickson and Katie Tunnell.

Laguna Blanca: Katharine Monroy and Margaux Murphy.

Bishop Diego: Alina Urzua.

Honorable mention from Cate: Lea De Vylder and Charlotte Weis. Laguna Blanca: Maddie Kirk, Audrey Murphy and Maggie Newell. Bishop Diego: Miranda Alvarez, Emma Carty.

Cate’s Taylor Wyatt and Kevin Shertzer of Laguna Blanca shared Coach of the Year honors.

Girls Basketball

Bishop Diego juniors Julia De La Cruz and Sydney Naour were selected to the first team, as was sophomore Jenny Bohlinger of Providence.

Second-team players from Bishop Diego were Taylor Pate and Ashlyn Oxton while Valeria Avila made it from Providence.

Lizzy Butler of Providence was a honorable mention choice.

Girls Water Polo

Cate’s Celia Foster and Ella Hendriks were second-team picks and Grace Johnson was named honorable mention.

