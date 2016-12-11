Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 3:53 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Football

Carpinteria Puts 9 Players on Frontier League First Team

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 11, 2016 | 12:06 p.m.

Carpinteria's football team landed five defensive players and four offensive on the All-Frontier League first team.

Fullback Jacob Garside leads the Warriors on offense. He compiled 1,056 all-purpose yards (694 rushing) and scored seven touchdowns. Running back Mike Garibay had 564 yards rushing.

On defense, linebacker Alex Martinez had a team-high 59 tackles, while defensive back Tyler Bray had 50 tackles and two interceptions.

Fillmore wide receiver George Tarango was honored as the Offensive MVP and middle linebacker Kevin Galvan of Fillmore and Malibu outside linebacker Trevor Simonian shared the Defensive MVP award. Cameron Dollar of Fillmore was named Coach of the Year.

First Team

Fillmore

QB Christian Cisneros 12
RB Saul Santa Rosa 12
OL Cody Isaacs 12
LB Michael Garcia 12
DL Michael Aguilera 11
DB Angel Velez 12

Carpinteria

FB Jacob Garside 12
OL Eduardo Lozano 12
LB Alex Martinez 12
RB Michael Garibay 12
S  Tyler Bray 12
NG Brandon Muralles 12
C David Torres 11
DL Josh Morales 12
DB Vincent Gonzalez 11

Malibu
OL Logan Moore 12
QB Brandon Pierce 12
LB Daniel Rafreedie 9
LB Keaton Brewster 12
DL Nicholas Klanpoor 12

Santa Clara
DL Josh Morales 12
LB Mike Barajas 11

Second Team

Fillmore
OL Adrian Bonilla 10
OL Justin Long 12
OL Brandon Castillo 12
LB David Vargas 12
DB Ricky Holladay 11
LB Marchall Martinez 10
DL Calvin Oudinovith 12

Carpinteria

DE Alfredo Zamarripa 12
OL Jose Alvarado 11
QB Vance Keiser 10
WR Terrel Richardson 11
LB Isaac Dealba 10

Malibu

OL Jeff Navarro 12
OL Jesse Nikora 12
LB Ben Crosby-Brooka 11
TE Maverick Baglietto 12
DB Louie Thrall 10

Santa Clara

FS Christian Rizo 10
ATH Robert Rush 10
RB Alex Orosco 12
LB Jacob Nunez 11

Carpinteria Honorable Mention

DB Leo Vargas 11
OL Michael Gil 11
WR Hugo Reyes 12
DL Christian Lopez 12

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

