Carpinteria Puts 9 Players on Frontier League First Team

Carpinteria's football team landed five defensive players and four offensive on the All-Frontier League first team.
Fullback Jacob Garside leads the Warriors on offense. He compiled 1,056 all-purpose yards (694 rushing) and scored seven touchdowns. Running back Mike Garibay had 564 yards rushing.
On defense, linebacker Alex Martinez had a team-high 59 tackles, while defensive back Tyler Bray had 50 tackles and two interceptions.
Fillmore wide receiver George Tarango was honored as the Offensive MVP and middle linebacker Kevin Galvan of Fillmore and Malibu outside linebacker Trevor Simonian shared the Defensive MVP award. Cameron Dollar of Fillmore was named Coach of the Year.
First Team
Fillmore
QB Christian Cisneros 12
RB Saul Santa Rosa 12
OL Cody Isaacs 12
LB Michael Garcia 12
DL Michael Aguilera 11
DB Angel Velez 12
Carpinteria
FB Jacob Garside 12
OL Eduardo Lozano 12
LB Alex Martinez 12
RB Michael Garibay 12
S Tyler Bray 12
NG Brandon Muralles 12
C David Torres 11
DL Josh Morales 12
DB Vincent Gonzalez 11
Malibu
OL Logan Moore 12
QB Brandon Pierce 12
LB Daniel Rafreedie 9
LB Keaton Brewster 12
DL Nicholas Klanpoor 12
Santa Clara
DL Josh Morales 12
LB Mike Barajas 11
Second Team
Fillmore
OL Adrian Bonilla 10
OL Justin Long 12
OL Brandon Castillo 12
LB David Vargas 12
DB Ricky Holladay 11
LB Marchall Martinez 10
DL Calvin Oudinovith 12
Carpinteria
DE Alfredo Zamarripa 12
OL Jose Alvarado 11
QB Vance Keiser 10
WR Terrel Richardson 11
LB Isaac Dealba 10
Malibu
OL Jeff Navarro 12
OL Jesse Nikora 12
LB Ben Crosby-Brooka 11
TE Maverick Baglietto 12
DB Louie Thrall 10
Santa Clara
FS Christian Rizo 10
ATH Robert Rush 10
RB Alex Orosco 12
LB Jacob Nunez 11
Carpinteria Honorable Mention
DB Leo Vargas 11
OL Michael Gil 11
WR Hugo Reyes 12
DL Christian Lopez 12
