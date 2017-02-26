All Hands on Deck for Yacht Club’s 145th Opening Day

The Santa Barbara Yacht Club (SBYC) has announced the opening of the 2017 racing season, 7:30 a.m. Sunday, March 5, at the Yacht Club, 130 Harbor Way.

At the helm to welcome members and guests will be Commodore William Guilfoyle, assisted by Vice Commodore John Koonz and Rear Commodore Scott Deardorff.

Visiting yacht club commodores from San Francisico to San Diego are expected to attend to celebrate the 145th opening day of the Santa Barbara Yacht Club.

Ceremonies begin at 8 a.m. with a buffet breakfast, mimosas, and a coffee bar accompanied by music on the deck.

The official program, from 10-11 a.m., will include introduction of the 2017 SBYC Board, the salutation of visiting commodores, and the opening of the racing season.

The Parade of Fleet, honoring 2017 Commodore Guilfoyle, will take place on the water in front of the Yacht Club immediately following the program. Members and guests are encouraged to board spectator boats provided by the SBYC fleet.

Final activity of the day will the Casper Opening Day Race, starting at 2 pm. The Yacht Club will be open for members and guests for the remainder of the day and evening.

— Sigrid Toye for the Santa Barbara Yacht Club.