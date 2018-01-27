All Remaining Mandatory Evacuation Orders Lifted in Montecito Mud Flow Areas

Some access restrictions are still in place in exclusion zones along creeks where deadliest destruction occurred

The remaining mandatory evacuation orders in Montecito were lifted Saturday as the community continued to try to recover and clean up from the deadly flash flooding and mud flows that struck on Jan. 9.

Santa Barbara County officials announced that the orders would be lifted effective at noon for the following areas:

» North of East Valley Road/Highway 192 between San Ysidro Road/East Mountain Drive/West Park Lane and Romero Canyon Road

» South of Highway 101 between Olive Mill Road/Channel Drive and Ocean Meadow Place

Still under closure are the Long-Term Exclusion Zones along Cold Spring, Hot Springs, Montecito and San Ysidro creeks.

Click here to access the county’s interactive evacuation map.

The exclusion zones are open only to residents, business owners and those conducting official business in the area. Residents with property in Long-Term Exclusion Zone areas are allowed to enter those areas after showing proof of residence at law enforcement checkpoints.

Residents may escort contractors and insurance adjusters into the area.

Due to the closure of several bridges, normal routes of travel into and out of these areas may be blocked.

The county’s interactive evacuation map reflects changes made to evacuation orders.

The map and other information is available at the county’s website, www.countyofsb.org, or by calling the Public Information Call Center at 833.688.5551.

Some Beach Closures Lifted

Two beaches where the ocean water had been closed to the public have been reopened, according to the county Department of Public Health.

After water testing conducted Wednesday, “Hope Ranch Beach and Leadbetter Beach are now open to swimming, surfing and other water activities,” the department said in a Friday news release.

Still closed due to contamination are the following:

» Arroyo Burro Beach

» Carpinteria State Beach

» El Capitán State Beach

» Goleta Beach

» Hammonds Beach

» Summerland Beach

Click here for ocean water testing results.

Montecito Water District Update

Montecito Water District officials reported Friday that water is available “at all locations within the district,” although a “boil-water notice” remains in effect in many locations.

“Should you not have water service at your property, please contact the district and a staff member will assist you in getting water service on at your property,“ district spokewoman Laura Camp said in a news release.

The boil-water notice has been canceled for the following areas:

Summerland — All properties located east of and including Ortega Ridge Road to the ocean, south of and including Hunt Drive, and west of and including Greenwell Road/Asegra Road, including Freesia Drive, Caspia Lane, Marguerita Way and the Montecito Ranch Estates.

Upper Toro Canyon — All properties located on Toro Canyon Road north of East Valley Road/Highway 192 except for 685, 693 and 695 Toro Canyon Road.

The most northwestern part of the district (Sycamore Canyon Area) — West of Oak Springs Lane and north of Sycamore Canyon Road, excluding Meadow Wood Land and 2535 Sycamore Canyon Road.

Emergency potable water supplies are being distributed at the following locations:

» Summerland Post Office, 2245 Lillie Ave.

» Montecito Fire Station No. 2 at Cold Spring and Sycamore Canyon roads/Highway 192

» The Upper Village site has been relocated to the: Montecito Water District office, 583 San Ysidro Road

The district is continuing to discover and make repairs to leaks in its distribution mains and fire hydrants, Camp said.

Water treatment information can be found on the district web site at www.montecitowater.com. For clarity and customer convenience, an interactive map of the Montecito Water District (with noted exceptions described) depicts the areas where the Boil Water Notice remains and has been canceled.

For customer service or billing questions, call 805.969.2271 or email [email protected]. For after-hours emergency service, call 805.969.2271.

U.S. Postal Service Update

The U.S. Postal Service said Friday that it will be delivering mail 24 hours after the evacuations are lifted in affected mud flow areas.

As of Friday, Montecito postal customers can still retrieve their mail and obtain retail services at the Milpas (East Beach) Post Office at 107 Nopalitos Way in Santa Barbara. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Beginning Saturday, all Montecito P.O. Box customers can start retrieving their mail from the Montecito Post Office at 1470 East Valley Road.

Retail services will not be reopened at that location until Monday.

