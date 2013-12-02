All Saints-by-the-Sea Parish Student Collects 643 Pounds of Food for Foodbank

An All Saints-by-the-Sea Parish preschool student has inspired a drive that has brought 643 pounds of nonperishable items to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

“I have the receipt from the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County for a total of 643 pounds of food donated by All Saints-by-the-Sea Parish School,” said Padric Davis, school director.

Four-year-old Charlie LeRenard’s idea to collect food for needy children started one morning when his mother told him to eat all of his breakfast because some children don’t have so much food and have to go to school hungry.

Charlie said this was horrible and was upset at the thought of a “hungry belly” going to school. So, he asked his mother what to do about hungry children. The answer was Charlie’s Parish School at All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Montecito where parents, the staff, Parent Council and parishioners donated goods during one week in November.

So last week, Charlie and his classmates watched as his dad's truck came to pick up 643 pounds of donated food.

— Padric Davis is director of All Saints-by-the-Sea Parish School.