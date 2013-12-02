Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 11:20 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

All Saints-by-the-Sea Parish Student Collects 643 Pounds of Food for Foodbank

By Padric Davis for All Saints-by-the-Sea Parish School | December 2, 2013 | 11:32 a.m.

An All Saints-by-the-Sea Parish preschool student has inspired a drive that has brought 643 pounds of nonperishable items to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

“I have the receipt from the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County for a total of 643 pounds of food donated by All Saints-by-the-Sea Parish School,” said Padric Davis, school director.

Four-year-old Charlie LeRenard’s idea to collect food for needy children started one morning when his mother told him to eat all of his breakfast because some children don’t have so much food and have to go to school hungry.

Charlie said this was horrible and was upset at the thought of a “hungry belly” going to school. So, he asked his mother what to do about hungry children. The answer was Charlie’s Parish School at All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Montecito where parents, the staff, Parent Council and parishioners donated goods during one week in November.

So last week, Charlie and his classmates watched as his dad's truck came to pick up 643 pounds of donated food.

— Padric Davis is director of All Saints-by-the-Sea Parish School.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 