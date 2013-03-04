Friday, April 20 , 2018, 3:24 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church on Mission to Aid Hurricane Sandy Victims

By All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church | March 4, 2013 | 12:05 a.m.

Max Carpenter and his mom, Kim, check out gifts of appreciation sent to All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church by the parish of Holy Trinity Church in Ocean City, N.J. (All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church photo)
Max Carpenter and his mom, Kim, check out gifts of appreciation sent to All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church by the parish of Holy Trinity Church in Ocean City, N.J. (All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church photo)

Three members of All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Santa Barbara are visiting the parish of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Ocean City, N.J., to personally deliver a check of nearly $17,000 to assist those affected by Hurricane Sandy.

Making the trip were All Saints’ Outreach Committee chairwoman Susan Evans and members Mary Jane Buchanan and Syd Walker. The committee initially donated $10,000 to help meet basic needs of food, electricity, blankets and other essentials that were wiped out by the hurricane. During the Christmas season and since, All Saints parishioners donated an additional $8,700, an amount that is being matched by the church’s 2013 Outreach Committee.

A quilt of appreciation and a “sandy” memento of “Ocean” City were sent by parishioners from Ocean City to their fellow parishioners in Santa Barbara. These are handmade items of thanks from parishioners Back East.

“Helping those in need in our own community and around the world is part of the quiet work by parishioners nearly every day of the year,” said the Rev. Bob Honeychurch, All Saints’ interim rector. “We invite members of the greater Santa Barbara area to help anyone less fortunate by joining in our efforts.”

In addition to helping the poor affected by Hurricane Sandy in New Jersey, All Saints parishioners are building a school in Haiti that was destroyed by the 2010 earthquake there.

Funds to support those in need are raised by All Saints parishioners and also through various fundraising projects, including the annual Outreach Golf Tournament, which will be held May 6.

Click here for more information about All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 