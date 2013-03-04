All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church on Mission to Aid Hurricane Sandy Victims

Three members of All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Santa Barbara are visiting the parish of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Ocean City, N.J., to personally deliver a check of nearly $17,000 to assist those affected by Hurricane Sandy.

Making the trip were All Saints’ Outreach Committee chairwoman Susan Evans and members Mary Jane Buchanan and Syd Walker. The committee initially donated $10,000 to help meet basic needs of food, electricity, blankets and other essentials that were wiped out by the hurricane. During the Christmas season and since, All Saints parishioners donated an additional $8,700, an amount that is being matched by the church’s 2013 Outreach Committee.

A quilt of appreciation and a “sandy” memento of “Ocean” City were sent by parishioners from Ocean City to their fellow parishioners in Santa Barbara. These are handmade items of thanks from parishioners Back East.

“Helping those in need in our own community and around the world is part of the quiet work by parishioners nearly every day of the year,” said the Rev. Bob Honeychurch, All Saints’ interim rector. “We invite members of the greater Santa Barbara area to help anyone less fortunate by joining in our efforts.”

In addition to helping the poor affected by Hurricane Sandy in New Jersey, All Saints parishioners are building a school in Haiti that was destroyed by the 2010 earthquake there.

Funds to support those in need are raised by All Saints parishioners and also through various fundraising projects, including the annual Outreach Golf Tournament, which will be held May 6.

