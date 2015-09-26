Friday, April 13 , 2018, 7:37 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
All Saints Church to Officially Install Rev. Aimée Eyer-Delevett as Rector

The Rev. Aimée Eyer-Delevett, rector of All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, leads a children’s homily during a recent service.
By Kathleen Winters for All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church | September 26, 2015 | 12:18 p.m.

The Rev. Aimée Eyer-Delevett will be officially recognized as rector of All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Montecito during a Celebration of New Ministry service led by the Right Rev. Mary Glasspool, suffragan bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles.

The service — declaring a covenanted relationship of mutual ministry with the people of All Saints — begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. The community is invited.

“This is an exciting moment in the life the church,” Eyer-Delevett said. “I am honored to serve with the people of All Saints By-the-Sea as we live out God’s call to on our lives.

“Through our baptism, we are called to seek and serve Christ in all people, loving our neighbors as ourselves. We delight in that call, and we hope our neighbors throughout the community will join in celebrating this new ministry, which we inaugurate on October 3.”

Eyer-Delevett was called to lead All Saints By-the-Sea by the church’s Vestry, or board of directors, in October 2014 after an extensive and prayerful search that included a thorough parish profile and discernment process. She arrived with her family in December 2014.

The Celebration of New Ministry will be followed by a reception to which everyone is invited.

All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church is located at 83 Eucalyptus Lane. Click here for more information, or call 805.969.4771.

— Kathleen Winter is parish administrator at All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church.

 
