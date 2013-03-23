All Saints Parish School Scholarships, Programs Reap Rewards of Mad Fun by the Sea

All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Parish School recently hosted Mad Fun by the Sea, an annual fundraising gala. All proceeds from the March 9 event directly benefit the students and will be used for scholarships, continuing teacher education, enrichment programs and supplemental classroom supplies from “teacher wish lists.”

Mad Fun by the Sea was held at the Coral Casino Beach & Cabana Club in Montecito. The evening was a nod to the hit television series, Mad Men, which revolves around the world of advertising on Madison Avenue in the 1960s. Guests looked fabulous in their thematic attire, while they enjoyed a cocktail hour with silent auction, dinner with a live auction, and dancing to music from DJ Billy Mandarino.

Andrew Firestone, a parish school parent, served as Master of Ceremonies. During the event, wonderful items were up for bid such as a trip to New York City and a chef/wine pairing dinner featuring Duo Catering. A diamond and ruby pendant from Daniel Gibbings Jewelry and a 10-foot stand-up paddle board from Upright Sports were also among the donated items. Thanks to the generosity of the guests, Mad Fun was a big financial success.

Parish school director Padric Davis lauded the preschool and pre-kindergarten preparatory school’s commitment to student enrichment and education.

“We are so fortunate to have an active and supportive parent community that helps keep an excellent environment to learn, laugh and love,” she said.

Call 805.969.4946 for more information.

— Lizzie Peus is an All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Parish School parent.