All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church Invites Community to ‘Blessing of the Animals’

By Heather Childress for All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church | October 2, 2014 | 9:40 a.m.

All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Montecito will offer a special “Blessing of the Animals” ceremony on the church patio at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Singles, families and seniors are all welcome to bring their well-behaved pet(s) — whether furry, feathered or scaled — to receive a blessing.

“The Blessing of the Animals is a time-honored tradition remembering St. Francis of Assisi," the Rev. Vicki Mouradian said. "We ask God to bless our beloved pets who have joined our families and touched our hearts. We remember God’s love for all creation through the devotion of St. Francis and his love of all creatures great and small. We extend our love to all creatures as well, but especially honor our pets this day with music, blessing and treats."

All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church opens its doors year-round to welcome people of all ages and denominations to worship and find fellowship each week. Also offered are myriad ongoing community and social activities at the church, including Sunday school, lectures and adult education.

The church is located at 83 Eucalyptus Lane. Click here for more information.

— Heather Childress is the communications director for All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church.

