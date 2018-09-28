Friday, September 28 , 2018, 3:31 pm | Overcast with Haze 68º

 
 
 
 

All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church Extends Invitation to ‘Blessing of the Animals’

Riley Macfadyen Click to view larger
Riley the Alaskan malamute basks in a previous St. Francis Day Pet Blessing administered by the Rev. Aimée Eyer-Delevett, rector at All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Montecito. (Bill Macfadyen / Noozhawk file photo)
By All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church | September 28, 2018 | 2:30 p.m.

All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Montecito warmly invites everyone to bring your favorite furry, feathered or finned friend, and join the chorus of all creation in the church at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 7, for a St. Francis Day Pet Blessing.

While the 8 a.m. worship service will be a pet-free zone, at 10 a.m. the church will gather for a special, and slightly shortened, Sunday service of Holy Communion ceremony, complete with a pet blessing.

“We believe God made all of creation and called it good,” said the Rev. Aimée Eyer-Delevett, rector at All Saints Church. “To share God’s blessing, we invite our pets to join us in the sanctuary on this special day.

“St. Francis Day is also a special day of intergenerational worship at All Saints,” she added. “Children will help lead worship. It truly will be a joyful day of celebrating all of God’s good creation.”

All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, at 83 Eucalyptus Lane, welcomes everyone of all ages and denominations to join in worship and fellowship each week with services held at 8 and 10 a.m. An Eventide service is offered for casual midweek worship at 6 p.m.

Children are welcome in church each Sunday; and, for those who wish to join, Children & Youth Christian Education is offered at 9:45 a.m. for children Pre-K through eighth grade in the Parish House. Child care is provide at the 10 a.m. service for children 3 years and younger in the Bumble Room of All Saints Parish School behind the church.

Click here for more information about All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church.

 

