All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church Hosting Gathering of Hope and Remembrance

As the Montecito community approaches one month since the deadly flash flooding and mud flows, All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church seeks to reunite those who gathered to serve and be served at the church the morning of Jan. 9, and all from the community who have been impacted by the disaster.

Our gathering will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, with a brief time of reflection, healing and nondenominational prayer in the sanctuary, followed by a community meal (sponsored by All Saints) in the Parish Hall at 7 p.m.

All who were affected by the flood and mud are welcome to attend. Those who were present at All Saints that morning are especially encouraged to reunite. If you brought blankets, clothes or food; offered medical assistance; offered hospitality; received care; were evacuated; or were a first-responder on site, we welcome you all.

Children, too, are welcomed.

Since we don’t know the names or contacts of everyone who was present or passed through the church that day, please share this invitation widely (by email, text, social media, word of mouth ...) with anyone you know who was at All Saints on Jan. 9 and 10, or who could just use come caring community in these times.

Click here for more information about All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 83 Eucalyptus Lane in Montecito, or call 805.969.4771.