All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Santa Barbara Holding Holy Week Services

All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Santa Barbara lovingly invites all to explore the Paschal Mystery: Christ’s death and resurrection, the heart of Christianity and the lifesaving center of our own lives and stories, during Holy Week.

“The services of Holy Week are the most meaningful and life-changing services of the year for many. During Holy Week, we not only remember Christ’s saving acts for us, but we enter into the Paschal Mystery,” the Rev. Aimée Eyer-Delevett said. “We participate in the very acts of Christ’s passion, so that on Easter we can become God’s Resurrection people, agents of God’s transforming love to this broken world.”

This Holy Week, come and experience the lifesaving mysteries of Christ’s death and resurrection anew.

Holy Week Services

» Palm Sunday, March 29, 8 and 10.m. — Journey with Jesus, celebrating his triumphant entry into Jerusalem and entering the lifesaving mystery of his death on the cross.

» Maundy Thursday, April 2, 5 p.m. supper in the Parish Hall, 7 p.m. service — Gather in beloved community to break bread and share Christ’s servant ministry. Here we gather, as Jesus did with his disciples on the night of the last supper, to carry out the commandment Jesus gave his disciples then: “love one another as I have loved you.”

» Good Friday, April 3, noon and 7 p.m. service — On Good Friday we commemorate and participate in Christ’s suffering and death because we believe they have purpose — the salvation of the world. We believe that Christ’s death has conquered death, in all of its forms, once and for all: that is why we call the Friday on which he died “good.” When we have found ourselves on one of life’s many crosses, Christ, who suffers with us, has sustained us. We meet Christ on the cross, and we know that there is nothing that can separate us from the love of God.

» The Great Easter Vigil, April 4, 7:45 p.m. sunset service on the patio — Fire. Light. Word. Water. Bread. Wine. These are the symbols that lead us from death to life with Christ in this ancient service, the most important service of the year. The service begins with the kindling of a new fire - the light of Christ breaking into the darkness of our world. And then we hear the story, our story, of salvation. Dress warmly, and don’t miss this principle liturgy of the year gathered around the simplicity of a campfire.

» Easter Sunday, April 5, 8 and 10 a.m. — Alleluia! Christ has Risen! Come celebrate the victory of Christ’s resurrection.

It is indeed a mystery how the love of Christ – made known to us on the cross – and the transforming power of God – revealed in the resurrection – save us, but we know that they do. Christ’s Paschal Mystery finds us in the darkness of our human life, gathers us in beloved community, and makes us, once again, a new creation.

— Heather Childress represents All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church.