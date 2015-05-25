Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 4:36 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church to Gather in Prayer for Oil-Spill Response

By All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church | May 25, 2015 | 12:05 p.m.

All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church will hold a Prayer for Creation as a way for the community to respond to the May 19 oil spill near Refugio State Beach.

“The wider Santa Barbara community is invited to join this prayer as we give thanks for the bounty of God’s resources, grieve the current disaster, and pray for the right use of this fragile Earth, our island home,” said the Rev. Aimée Eyer-Delevett, All Saints’ rector.

Eyer-Delevett said the Prayer for Creation will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday in the church sanctuary, at 83 Eucalyptus Lane in Montecito.

All Saints Church celebrates Holy Eucharist at 8 and 10 a.m. Sundays and 8 a.m. Tuesdays. An Eventide service and supper is held at 6 p.m. Wednesdays.

The parish will hold its “end-of-the-year” barbecue after the 10 a.m. service Sunday.

Click here for more information about All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, or call 805.969.4771.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 