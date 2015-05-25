All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church to Gather in Prayer for Oil-Spill Response

All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church will hold a Prayer for Creation as a way for the community to respond to the May 19 oil spill near Refugio State Beach.

“The wider Santa Barbara community is invited to join this prayer as we give thanks for the bounty of God’s resources, grieve the current disaster, and pray for the right use of this fragile Earth, our island home,” said the Rev. Aimée Eyer-Delevett, All Saints’ rector.

Eyer-Delevett said the Prayer for Creation will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday in the church sanctuary, at 83 Eucalyptus Lane in Montecito.

All Saints Church celebrates Holy Eucharist at 8 and 10 a.m. Sundays and 8 a.m. Tuesdays. An Eventide service and supper is held at 6 p.m. Wednesdays.

The parish will hold its “end-of-the-year” barbecue after the 10 a.m. service Sunday.

