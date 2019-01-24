Pixel Tracker

All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church to Begin Seismic Upgrade of Historic Sanctuary

By Kathleen Bright for All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church | January 24, 2019 | 4:36 p.m.

All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Montecito, known for its role as a medical triage site in the aftermath of the Jan. 9, 2018, debris flows, is launching a 17-month seismic upgrade.

The work is scheduled to begin Feb. 1. The project, in the works for nearly a half-decade, will ensure that the 119-year-old gothic and craftsman sanctuary continues as a place for worship, outreach to the community and Christian education.

The $12 million effort will see the installation of new foundations, walls and steel framing to create a secure structure intended to withstand a major earthquake. Additional project elements include a new memorial chapel inside the church, a new digital organ and accessibility improvements for those with disabilities.

During construction, worship services will be held on the church campus at 83 Eucalyptus Lane in Santa Barbara in a hall that will serve as the parish’s sacred space. Four services will take place each weekend to accommodate the thriving parish; compared with two services currently. Worship services will take place on Saturdays at 5 p.m. and Sundays at 7:45 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

“All Saints’ sanctuary has always played an instrumental role in helping our community, as we saw in the aftermath of the Jan. 9 debris flow," said the Rev. Aimée Eyer-Delevett, rector of All Saints. "We have raised and spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to help those in need around us. We are now making sure that this beacon of strength and God’s light will remain for its next century of service."

Chip Nichols, parishioner and chair of the effort, said, “We have dedicated thousands of hours to making the plans, winning the county approvals and raising the funds to address the needs of the members of our parish and community. We are very excited to finally get this important effort under way.”

— Kathleen Bright represents All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church.

