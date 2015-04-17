All Saints By-the-Sea Parish School in Montecito Celebrates 50 Years

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

For 50 years, All Saints By-the-Sea Parish School has served generations of children ages 2½ to 5 years by providing a quality Early Childhood Education. The school is affiliated with All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Montecito.

Last Sunday, the Parish School celebrated its 50-year anniversary with a special church service and a picnic that followed in the school play yard. Hot dogs, popcorn and lemonade were sold, and there was face painting for the kids.

Past administrators, teachers, clergy, parents, students and alumni crowded the newly renovated playground and offices to share memories and stories. Photo books of past class groups were eagerly pored over by parents and alumni.

“It is such a joy to work with the children every day,” school director Padric Davis said. “The school began on Feb. 1, 1965, with 29 students, one rabbit and two guinea pigs. Oh my, how we have grown!”

Davis was joined by Letty Lauffer, the school’s first director who co-founded the program with the late Rev. George Hall, longtime rector at the church. Eva Smith, who served as director for an 18-year stretch between Lauffer and Davis, was unable to attend.

Former board president Jim Haslem told Noozhawk, “We had some lean years, especially during the Great Recession in 2008. It was hard for families to pay tuition. But we made adjustments to help the families, and we are thriving.”

The Parish School is a nonprofit and is licensed by the California Department of Health, accredited by the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles and members of the National and California Associations for the Education of Young Children and the National Association of Episcopal Schools. The ECE-licensed teachers help guide discoveries by approaching teaching in varied styles to appeal to all types of learners; kinesthetic, visual, auditory and tactile.

All Saints By-the-Sea Parish School is located at 84 Eucalyptus Lane. Click here for more information, or email [email protected] or call 805.969.4946.

