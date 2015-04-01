Friday, April 13 , 2018, 11:02 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

All Saints By-the-Sea Parish School to Celebrate 50 Years with Picnic Bash

All Saints By-the-Sea Parish School has served the Santa Barbara community for 50 years. (All Saints By-the-Sea Parish School photo)
By Heather Childress for All Saints by-the-Sea Parish School | April 1, 2015 | 5:41 p.m.

All Saints By-the-Sea Parish School has served the Santa Barbara community for 50 years. The quaint preschool in the Montecito Episcopal Church will celebrate this landmark anniversary with a carnival-style picnic from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 12.

The preschool started on Feb. 1, 1965, under Dr. Letty Lauffer (then Dr. Letty Failing) with just 29 students, one rabbit and two guinea pigs. The Episcopal preschool has since grown into a thriving early childhood resource for the area families with more than 3,250 graduates since opening its doors.

The picnic, scheduled for Sunday, April 12, will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the school’s play yard. The bash will feature a DJ with a 1960s lineup, $1 hot dogs, lemonade, popcorn, games, face painting, and dancing.

“It will be a wonderful time for past administrators, teachers, parents and students to gather together to celebrate our 50 years as a parish preschool,” school Director Padric Davis said.

“This sweet little school of ours has shaped so many in our community. We hope anyone who has been connected to our school throughout the years, will share a Sunday afternoon with us to celebrate. We ask that past teachers, parents and students help us get the word out to others.”

Those planning to attend the picnic are asked to send an email to [email protected] or call the school office at 805.969.4946.

On April 12, All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church will offer a special service before the picnic at 10 a.m. to which all alums, former and current parents, students, teachers, administrators and board members are invited.

— Heather Childress represents All Saints By-the-Sea Parish School.

