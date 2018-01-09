Friday, June 22 , 2018, 7:39 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

All Saints Episcopal Church in Montecito Evacuates After Serving as Triage Center for Injured

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 3 p.m. | January 9, 2018 | 9:09 a.m.

Due to the inability of ambulances to access other areas, All Saints by the Sea Episcopal Church was temporarily used as a triage center Tuesday for people with injuries from the flooding and debris flows in Montecito.

The church at 83 Eucalyptus Lane had paramedics on site and advised people in Montecito to make their way there if they needed medical assistance. 

However, the church evacuated everyone as of 2 p.m. since the area has no power and the water district issued a boil water notice to customers, the church said in a Facebook post. 

The entire neighborhood, including All Saints, was evacuated by military vehicles to the Vons shopping center on Coast Village Road to meet family and friends or to take a bus to the Santa Barbara City College evacuation center. 

According to the church, authorities said the neighborhood "will be without power for an extended period of time, perhaps weeks. All roads in our area are impassable and may be for weeks." 

