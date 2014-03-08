All Saints Parish School Puts on a Benefit Bash with a French Twist

[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Date night in Paris for busy parents! The Coral Casino Beach & Cabana Club in Montecito was transformed to benefit the All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church Parish School. This year the Coral Casino was masterfully turned into the opulent Hôtel Costes, a Parisian hotel famed for its music and nightlife.

The sun was just setting on Butterfly Beach on Saturday when guests began arriving to enjoy the wine, cocktails and hors d’ouevres on the seaside patio before the dinner, auction and dancing inside. Talina Hermann and Gianna Colombo co-chaired the event, which included silent and live auctions, emceed by the professional and entertaining Andrew Firestone.

For almost 50 years, the nonprofit preschool has served children ages 2½ to 5 years with a quality early childhood education. Seventy-eight children are enrolled.

“All Saints is not just day care,” said Colombo, mother of three young boys. “The teachers are licensed in early childhood education and they approach teaching in varied styles to appeal to all types of learners: kinesthetic, visual, auditory and tactile.

Hermann agreed.

“The teachers genuinely care for our children. There’s a real sense of community and family.”

Other committee members included Juliana and Jim Fabio, Ginny Miller, Sarah Muzzy, Holly Park, Janelle Parsons, Kathleen Sain, Darcie McKnight and Deann Zampelli.

Major sponsors included Noelle and Dick Wolf, Taliana and Steve Hermann, Gianne and Paul Colombo, Deann and Milton Zampelli, Jennifer and John Markham, Dianne and Rob Duva, Lizzie and Brent Peus, Kathleen and Gregg Sain, Jill and Neil Levinson, and others.

The evening’s proceeds benefited the school’s curriculum, classrooms, facilities and scholarship fund.

Supporter guests included Sarah McKittrick, Juliana and Jim Fabio, Kevin and Janelle Nimmons, Brian McLean, Dianne and Rob Duva, Nicholas and Shelly Miller, Pamela and Hugh Hopkins, John and Cindy Hadidian, Al and Rose Bolender, Ann Ribben, Paulette and Miguel Ruiz, and Ryan Monroe.

Other tables included Dick and Noelle Wolf, Lizzie and Brent Peus, Allison Marcillac, Lisa and Steve Couvillion, Erin and Bryan Goligoski, John and Jennifer Markham, Jill and Neil Levinson, Andrew and Ivana Firestone, Jenny and Sean Hecht, Analise and Roger Kjensrud, Blaine and Valerie Lando, Toine and Kandy Overgaag, Wendy Jenson and many more.

Luxurious live auction items included a Kelly Slater “Magic Board” donated by Channel Island Surfboards, soiree and dining at Lark Restaurant, a sunset cruise on a 70-foot yacht, a weekend at the L’Horizon boutique hotel in Palm Springs, a five-night stay at a Palm Springs home, and "raise a paddle" to support the All Saints music program for a goal of $3,600.

The evening’s wine was generously donated by Jen Abed of Seattle’s Chateau Ste. Michelle for the soiree. A crew from Montecito Bank &Trust volunteered to handle the registration and auction checkout.

It was also a special night because school director Padric Davis was soon to retire after 24 years at All Saints preschool.

“All Saints preschool is special," Davis said. "We have a tradition of nurturing the whole child. We prepare children socially, emotionally, and academically for their futures. It has been a wonderful career. It is what I have always wanted to do.”

For more information, contact All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church Parish School at 84 Eucalyptus Lane in Santa Barbara, call 805.969.4949 or click here.

— Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose