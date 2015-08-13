Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 12:43 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Advice

All Singers Welcome to Audition for Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale

By Susie Harrison for Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale | August 13, 2015 | 3:08 p.m.

Do you hear the Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale? It's calling you!

Whether you are an accomplished vocalist or someone who enjoys singing in the shower, the Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale is looking for singers just like you to join its ranks.

Don’t be bashful! Amanda Pyper, president, says, “Sometimes people are intimidated by the size of our group, but once they come in, they enjoy the experience of making music that’s larger than a single voice.”

Greg Duer, member for over 30 years echoes Pyper’s sentiments, “Come give us a try! We are a fun-loving, diverse group that enjoys making music together.” 

With sections of soprano, second soprano, alto, tenor and bass, there is a place for everyone.

Our music director, Chris A. Bowman, has chosen wonderful music for the upcoming concert, “A Festival of Carols.” 

Come join us for these truly glorious concerts, featuring a collection of Renaissance Christmas motets as well as carols from around the world.

Rehearsals begin on Sep. 8 for our holiday concerts on Dec. 19 and 20.

New vocalists (17 years and older) are invited to come to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2627 Janin Way, Solvang on Sep. 8 at 7:15 p.m. for a brief audition. (Returning members may come at 7:30 p.m.)

Rehearsals are every Tuesday from 7:30–9:30 p.m. with two or three additional practices just prior to the two concerts.

You’ll need to plan on preparing between rehearsals. Extra tutoring is always available and sections often take time for short part rehearsals.  

For more information please call 805.350.4241.

— Susie Harrison is the vice president of the Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 