All Singers Welcome to Audition for Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale

Advice

Do you hear the Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale? It's calling you!

Whether you are an accomplished vocalist or someone who enjoys singing in the shower, the Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale is looking for singers just like you to join its ranks.

Don’t be bashful! Amanda Pyper, president, says, “Sometimes people are intimidated by the size of our group, but once they come in, they enjoy the experience of making music that’s larger than a single voice.”

Greg Duer, member for over 30 years echoes Pyper’s sentiments, “Come give us a try! We are a fun-loving, diverse group that enjoys making music together.”

With sections of soprano, second soprano, alto, tenor and bass, there is a place for everyone.

Our music director, Chris A. Bowman, has chosen wonderful music for the upcoming concert, “A Festival of Carols.”

Come join us for these truly glorious concerts, featuring a collection of Renaissance Christmas motets as well as carols from around the world.

Rehearsals begin on Sep. 8 for our holiday concerts on Dec. 19 and 20.

New vocalists (17 years and older) are invited to come to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2627 Janin Way, Solvang on Sep. 8 at 7:15 p.m. for a brief audition. (Returning members may come at 7:30 p.m.)

Rehearsals are every Tuesday from 7:30–9:30 p.m. with two or three additional practices just prior to the two concerts.

You’ll need to plan on preparing between rehearsals. Extra tutoring is always available and sections often take time for short part rehearsals.

For more information please call 805.350.4241.

— Susie Harrison is the vice president of the Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale.