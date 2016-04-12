11 Local Water Polo Players Make All-Southern Califonria Team

Water Polo

Three local high school water polo players have been selected to the All-Southern California Girls Water Polo First Team and a total of 11 received All-So Cal honors.

Paige Hauschild and Kate Coski of San Marcos and Ryann Neushul of Dos Pueblos were named to the 12-player first-team. Neushul is a sophomore, Hauschiled a junior and Coski a senior. The other nine players on the first team are from Orange County schools.

The All-Southern California team is selected from all divisions of the CIF-Southern Section. A panel of coaches rated the players and chose six teams based on their rating total.

Dos Pueblos freshman Abbi Hill topped the second-team selections, just missing the first team by one point. Senior Kristina Garcia of Santa Barbara also made the second team.

Senior Hailey Gellert of San Marcos earned third-team honors, juniors Brittany Prentice of the Royals and Toni Shakleford of Dos Pueblos were picked to the fourth team

Senior Jessee Ransone of Santa Barbara and San Marcos sophomore goalie Sophie Trumbull made the fifth team and Santa Barbara senior Lara Kostruba was picked to the sixth team.

2016 ALL SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GIRLS WATER POLO TEAM

First Team

Player, School, Grade, Points

Kelsey Tyler, Orange Lutheran, 12, 90

Emma Skelly Orange Lutheran, 12, 89

Paige Hauschild, San Marcos, 11, 89

Ryann Neushul, Dos Pueblos, 10, 89

Holly Parker GK, Laguna Beach, 12, 89

Bella Baldridge, Laguna Beach, 11, 88

Kenzi Snyder GK, Foothill, 12, 86

Brooke Maxson, Foothill, 12, 86

Heidi Ritner GK, Corona del Mar, 12, 85

Myna Simmons, Orange Lutheran, 11, 83

Grace Thawley, Mater Dei, 10, 83

Kate Coski, San Marcos, 12, 81

Second Team

Abbi Hill Dos Pueblos 9, 80

Kristina Garcia Santa Barbara 12, 78

Maddy Damato El Toro 12, 77

Delayne Lynton Murrieta Valley 12, 76

Jenna Hurst Royal 12, 71

Alaina Cosuineau San Clemente 12, 64

Amber McCutcheon San Clemente 12, 64

Tara Prentice Murrieta Valley 12, 60

Molly Simmons Orange Lutheran 11, 53

Samantha Shaw MLK 12, 53

Noelle Wijnbelt Foothill 10, 51

Jassmine Kezman Schurr 11, 51

Third Team

Jessica Kimberling Los Osos 11 50

Morgon Jones Murrieta Valley 11 50

Bailey Moore Royal 12 50

Haleh Moaddeli CDM 11 49

Val Ayala Foothill 10 49

Maddy Parenteau El Toro 12 49

Hailey Gellert San Marcos 12 47

Sophie Legget Laguna Beach 9 45

Abbey Blake Los Alamitos 12 45

Madison Stamen MLK 10 45

Natalie Selin Laguna Beach 12 42

Bella Baia Santa Margarita 10 42

Fourth Team

Lauren Bywater Riverside Poly 12 42

Nicole Espinoza Royal 12 41

Bridgett Storm CDM 12 40

Megan Abarta Royal 12 39

Toni Shackleford Dos Pueblos 11 38

Emily Sonny Arroyo Grande 12 38

Maddy Kanzler GK Newport 12 37

Shelby Kraft Los Osos 12 37

Brittany Prentice San Marcos 11 36

Hannah Constandse Mater Dei 9 35

Elise Stein Palm Desert 12 34

Randi Reinhardt Murrieta Valley 11 33

Fifth Team

Georgia Bogle Westridge 11 32

Sara Dempsey Riverside Poly 11 31

Jessica Rodriguez El Toro 11 30

Jessee Ransone Santa Barbara 12 28

Kate Empey Arroyo Grande 12 28

Chase Kelly MLK 12 28

Hannah Derose Santiago 12 27

Audrey Taylor Crescenta Valley 12 25

Lana Gorlinski Foothill 12 24

Haley Evans Laguna Beach 12 24

Kaylee Brownsberger Mira Costa 12 24

Sophie Trumbull San Marcos 10 23

Sixth Team

Hannah Palmer Orange Lu 9 23

Kayla Constandse Mater Dei 12 22

Lara Kostruba Santa Barbara 12 22

Amira Van Buren Vista Murrieta 11 22

Alexa Rond Agoura 11 22

Amanda Legaspi Bonita 10 22

Sarah Nichols Palm Desert 11 22

Chloe Harbilas CDM 10 21

Grace Pevehouse Foothill 11 19

Katherine Kearns Newport 12 18

Lauren Dvonch Los Alamitos 12 18

Grace Halliday Riverside Poly 10 18

