Water Polo

11 Local Water Polo Players Make All-Southern Califonria Team

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 12, 2016 | 7:35 a.m.

Three local high school water polo players have been selected to the All-Southern California Girls Water Polo First Team and a total of 11 received All-So Cal honors.

Paige Hauschild and Kate Coski of San Marcos and Ryann Neushul of Dos Pueblos were named to the 12-player first-team. Neushul is a sophomore, Hauschiled a junior and Coski a senior. The other nine players on the first team are from Orange County schools.

The All-Southern California team is selected from all divisions of the CIF-Southern Section. A panel of coaches rated the players and chose six teams based on their rating total.

Dos Pueblos freshman Abbi Hill topped the second-team selections, just missing the first team by one point. Senior Kristina Garcia of Santa Barbara also made the second team.

Senior Hailey Gellert of San Marcos earned third-team honors, juniors Brittany Prentice of the Royals and Toni Shakleford of Dos Pueblos were picked to the fourth team

Senior Jessee Ransone of Santa Barbara and San Marcos sophomore goalie Sophie Trumbull made the fifth team and Santa Barbara senior Lara Kostruba was picked to the sixth team.

2016 ALL SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GIRLS WATER POLO TEAM

First Team

Player, School, Grade,  Points

Kelsey Tyler, Orange Lutheran, 12, 90
Emma Skelly Orange Lutheran, 12, 89
Paige Hauschild, San Marcos, 11, 89
Ryann Neushul, Dos Pueblos, 10, 89
Holly Parker GK, Laguna Beach, 12, 89
Bella Baldridge, Laguna Beach, 11, 88
Kenzi Snyder GK, Foothill, 12,  86
Brooke Maxson, Foothill, 12, 86
Heidi Ritner GK, Corona del Mar, 12, 85
Myna Simmons, Orange Lutheran, 11, 83
Grace Thawley, Mater Dei, 10, 83
Kate Coski, San Marcos, 12, 81

Second Team

Abbi Hill  Dos Pueblos  9, 80
Kristina Garcia  Santa Barbara 12, 78
Maddy Damato  El Toro 12, 77
Delayne Lynton  Murrieta Valley 12, 76
Jenna Hurst  Royal  12, 71
Alaina Cosuineau San Clemente 12, 64
Amber McCutcheon  San Clemente 12, 64
Tara Prentice Murrieta Valley 12, 60
Molly Simmons   Orange Lutheran 11, 53
Samantha Shaw   MLK  12, 53
Noelle Wijnbelt  Foothill 10,  51
Jassmine Kezman Schurr  11, 51

Third Team

Jessica Kimberling   Los Osos 11  50
Morgon Jones  Murrieta Valley 11  50
Bailey Moore   Royal   12  50
Haleh Moaddeli   CDM  11   49
Val Ayala   Foothill   10   49
Maddy Parenteau   El Toro   12   49
Hailey Gellert San Marcos 12  47
Sophie Legget   Laguna Beach  9   45
Abbey Blake Los Alamitos   12  45
Madison Stamen MLK  10  45
Natalie Selin   Laguna Beach  12 42
Bella Baia    Santa Margarita   10   42

Fourth Team

Lauren Bywater   Riverside Poly 12  42
Nicole Espinoza  Royal  12  41
Bridgett Storm  CDM   12  40
Megan Abarta  Royal  12  39
Toni Shackleford  Dos Pueblos  11  38
Emily Sonny  Arroyo Grande 12   38
Maddy Kanzler GK  Newport  12  37
Shelby Kraft   Los Osos 12 37
Brittany Prentice   San Marcos 11  36
Hannah Constandse   Mater Dei  9  35
Elise Stein   Palm Desert  12  34
Randi Reinhardt  Murrieta Valley 11 33

Fifth Team

Georgia Bogle  Westridge  11 32
Sara Dempsey   Riverside Poly   11 31
Jessica Rodriguez  El Toro  11 30
Jessee Ransone   Santa Barbara   12   28
Kate Empey    Arroyo Grande  12 28
Chase Kelly   MLK 12  28
Hannah Derose  Santiago 12  27
Audrey Taylor   Crescenta Valley 12  25
Lana Gorlinski   Foothill   12 24
Haley Evans   Laguna Beach  12  24
Kaylee Brownsberger  Mira Costa  12   24
Sophie Trumbull  San Marcos 10  23

Sixth Team

Hannah Palmer  Orange Lu  9  23
Kayla Constandse  Mater Dei 12  22
Lara Kostruba   Santa Barbara  12  22
Amira Van Buren  Vista Murrieta 11 22
Alexa Rond  Agoura  11  22
Amanda Legaspi   Bonita    10   22
Sarah Nichols  Palm Desert 11   22
Chloe Harbilas  CDM    10   21
Grace Pevehouse  Foothill  11 19
Katherine Kearns  Newport 12  18
Lauren Dvonch   Los Alamitos 12   18
Grace Halliday   Riverside Poly 10  18

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

