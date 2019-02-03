All Storm-Related Evacuation Orders Lifted in Santa Barbara County

All mandatory evacuation orders were rescinded Sunday for Santa Barbara County South Coast neighborhoods below the Thomas, Whittier and Sherpa fire burn areas.

The Sheriff’s Department announced that the orders were lifted effective at 9 a.m.

Some 3,000 residents were affected by the evacuation orders, which went into effect at 8 p.m. Friday as a major storm was bearing down on the region.

Residents were urged to use caution when returning to their homes, as many areas sustained damaged roads and downed trees.

Forecasters were calling for an 80-percent chance of showers Sunday, dropping to 70-percent Sunday night.

Another weather system is expected to move through the region Monday and Tuesday, but it is not forecast to be as strong as the storm that doused the region on Saturday.

Coastal areas may receive up to 1.5 inches of rain from Sunday through Tuesday, with up to 3 inches in some mountain locations, forecasters said.

