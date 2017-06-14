Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 12:15 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
All Tri-Valley League: Bishop Diego’s Austin Bohnett Named Volleyball MVP

The fiery Austin Bohnett led Bishop Diego to an undefeated record in the Tri-Valley League. Click to view larger
The fiery Austin Bohnett led Bishop Diego to an undefeated record in the Tri-Valley League. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 14, 2017 | 6:53 p.m.

Bishop Diego senior outside hitter Austin Bohnett, who led a balanced Cardinals team to an undefeated regular season, was named the volleyball MVP of the Tri-Valley League.

Bishop Diego’s Brett McGarry was named the Coach of the Year.

Cardinals named to the first team were junior outside hitter John Harris and senior setter Brolin Parris.

Carpinteria’s Pablo Ortega and Cate freshman Theo Mack also made the first team along with Blake Palacio of Fillmore, Brendon Looker, Kyle Cobian, Ian Overton and Chad Talaugon of Foothill Tech.

Named to the second team were: Mike Agnoli and Sean Tetherow of Bishop Diego; Carpinteria’s Mayerick Rodriguez; Cate’s Henry Dawson; Fillmore’s Carson Davis; Foothill Tech’s Dylan More; Malibu’s Penn Sittig; Santa Clara’s Joshua Ugalino; and Joshua Weinstein and Bill McGrew of Nordhoff.

The honorable mention choices from the local schools include:

Bishop Diego: Jake Klentner, Jack Luckhurst and Brian Merritt.

Carpinteria: Jonathon Flores, Ben Medel and Armando Soranio 

Cate: Parker Matthews, Carson Williams.

BASEBALL

Carpinteria’s Sal Delgado and David Martinez earned first-team honors on the All Tri-Valley League baseball team.

The seniors led the Warriors to a 12-10 season record and a CIF-SS Division 5 playoff berth.

Grace Brethren High’s Gunner Hellstrom was named the Most Valuable Player and St. Bonaventure’s Jake Saum was named the MVP pitcher.

Nordhoff’s Lance Wiggins was named Coach of the Year.

The first team consisted of Jacob Bravo, Anthony Chavez, Cullen Moes and Dylan Lopez of St. Bonaventure; Pierson Ohl, Nick Johnson, Jack Collis and Jake Carroll of Grace Brethren; Will Tamkin, Trevor Simonian and Justin Truschke of Malibu; Jon Achee of Nordhoff and Bodde Stewart of Santa Paula.

Carpinteria players named to the second team were Chase Mayer and Toby Spach.

The other second-team selections include Omar Gastelum, Marc Morales and JJ Zaragoza of St. Bonaventure; Justin Rodriguez, Kai Tinker and Noah Mattera of Grace Brethren; Cade McMillin and Ben Cohen of Malibu; Cade Morrison of Nordhoff; Fillmore’s Justin Pimental and Tomas Frutos and Andrew Garcia of Santa Paula.

Carpinteria's honorable mention selections included Tony Vega, Dominic Sturdivan and Jose Carrillo.

BOYS GOLF

Bishop Diego’s Matthew Pate earned first-team TVL honors and Adam Luckhurst was a honorable mention choice.

Pate received first-team honors in two spring sports. He also was named to the All-Frontier League baseball team.

Malibu’s Quincy Allen received MVP honors in golf and Mark Anthony was named Coach of the Year.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

