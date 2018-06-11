Bishop Diego, Carpinteria, Cate Put Players on All Tri-Valley League Boys Volleyball First Team

Five local players have been honored as first-team selections on the All Tri-Valley League boys volleyball team.
Selected from Bishop Diego were senior outside hitter John Harris and senior libero Matthew Schaeman.
Carpinteria had two players on the first team: senior libero Jiovani Arcinie and senior outside hitter Ben Medel.
Sophomore outside hitter Theo Mack of Cate also was a first-team pick.
Kyle Cobian of league champion Foothill Tech was named the MVP and Janine Cobian of Foothill Tech was picked as Coach of the Year.
ALL TRI-VALLEY LEAGUE BOYS VOLLEYBALL
First Team
Cate OH Theo Mack 10
Nordhoff L Jaxson Thomas 12
Carpinteria L Jiovani Arcinie 12
Carpinteria OH Ben Medel 12
Fillmore OH Blake Palacio 12
Foothill Tech OP Collin Weaver 12
Foothill Tech OH Chad Talaugon 12
Bishop OH John Harris 12
Bishop L Matthew Schaeman 12
Santa Clara M Joshua Ugalino 12
Second Team
Cate OH Cullen Barber 11
Cate M Carson Williams 11
Nordofff S Norbu Kangchen 11
Carpinteria OP Jack Gay 11
Carpinteria OH Liam Slade 11
Fillmore M Carson Davis 12
Foothill Tech OP Matt Godfrey 10
Foothill Tech L Dylan More 12
Bishop S Jake Engel 11
Santa Clara S Aaron Catapusan 10
Honorable Mention
Nordhoff OH Sam Landsnec 10
Nordhoff S Wyatt Simms 11
Nordhoff OH Lucas Hoyt 12
Carpinteria S Luke Nakasore 10
Carpinteria OH Luis Zamora 11
Carpinteria MB Elias Mochel 12
Cate S Sebastian Richardson 11
Fillmore L Many Gutierrez 12
Fillmore M Tyler Bode 12
Fillmore S Frankie Perez 12
Santa Clara OP Angel Rodriguez 12
Santa Clara OH Austin Africa 10
Bishop M Luke Klentner 11
Foothill Tech M Tanner Nodolf 12