Bishop Diego, Carpinteria, Cate Put Players on All Tri-Valley League Boys Volleyball First Team

Boys Volleyball

Five local players have been honored as first-team selections on the All Tri-Valley League boys volleyball team.

Selected from Bishop Diego were senior outside hitter John Harris and senior libero Matthew Schaeman.

Carpinteria had two players on the first team: senior libero Jiovani Arcinie and senior outside hitter Ben Medel.

Sophomore outside hitter Theo Mack of Cate also was a first-team pick.

Kyle Cobian of league champion Foothill Tech was named the MVP and Janine Cobian of Foothill Tech was picked as Coach of the Year.

ALL TRI-VALLEY LEAGUE BOYS VOLLEYBALL

First Team

Cate OH Theo Mack 10

Nordhoff L Jaxson Thomas 12

Carpinteria L Jiovani Arcinie 12

Carpinteria OH Ben Medel 12

Fillmore OH Blake Palacio 12

Foothill Tech OP Collin Weaver 12

Foothill Tech OH Chad Talaugon 12

Bishop OH John Harris 12

Bishop L Matthew Schaeman 12

Santa Clara M Joshua Ugalino 12

Second Team

Cate OH Cullen Barber 11

Cate M Carson Williams 11

Nordofff S Norbu Kangchen 11

Carpinteria OP Jack Gay 11

Carpinteria OH Liam Slade 11

Fillmore M Carson Davis 12

Foothill Tech OP Matt Godfrey 10

Foothill Tech L Dylan More 12

Bishop S Jake Engel 11

Santa Clara S Aaron Catapusan 10

Honorable Mention

Nordhoff OH Sam Landsnec 10

Nordhoff S Wyatt Simms 11

Nordhoff OH Lucas Hoyt 12

Carpinteria S Luke Nakasore 10

Carpinteria OH Luis Zamora 11

Carpinteria MB Elias Mochel 12

Cate S Sebastian Richardson 11

Fillmore L Many Gutierrez 12

Fillmore M Tyler Bode 12

Fillmore S Frankie Perez 12

Santa Clara OP Angel Rodriguez 12

Santa Clara OH Austin Africa 10

Bishop M Luke Klentner 11

Foothill Tech M Tanner Nodolf 12