All Tri-Valley League: Laguna Blanca’s Sulaiman Bah, Cate’s Cullen Barber Named Soccer MVPs

Laguna Blanca junior Sulaiman Bah was named the defensive MVP and Cate senior Cullen Barber was the selected the top goalkeeper for the All Tri-Valley League boys soccer team.

Isaac Carbajal of league-champion Santa Clara was the offensive MVP.

Laguna Blanca had three first-team honorees: senior forward Dylan Young, junior midfielder Abdul Fatta Koroma and junior midfielder Luca Whalberg.

Junior Buba Fofanah and freshman midfielder Daniel Boateng were Cate’s first-team players.

Second-team picks from Laguna were senior defenders Hector Lujan and Alfie Russel and senior midfielder Josh Baron.

From Cate, junior defender Parker Bowlin and senior defender Jack Deardorff made the second team.

Laguna Blanca's honorable mention picks include Andrew Tolles (12), Sangay Sherpa (11) and Owen Pryor (9).

From Cate: Harry Corman (11) and Will Deardorff (10).

Tri-Valley League Boys Basketball

Bishop Diego freshman Makaio Morphy was named to the first team and freshman Marcus Chan and sophomore Matthew Cunningham were picked to the second team.

Providence freshman Bennett Van Donge and sophomore Zak Lopez were second-team picks.

Named honorable mention were sophomore Connor Streett of Bishop Diego and Jordan Short, Caleb Goss and Sam Kraufmann, all sophomores at Providence.

Tri-Valley League Girls Basketball

Cate senior forward received second-team honors and juniors Piper Brooks and Maya Blattberg and sophomore Lily Zanze were named honorable mention.